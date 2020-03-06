Best Online Super Hero Slot Games 2020

If, like us, you spent your childhood poring over comic books, you’ll understand how superheroes can capture the imagination. We’ll admit that we sometimes still find ourselves fantasizing about what it would be like to have superpowers. We imagine ourselves fighting crime on the streets of Gotham City, or flying to the rescue of Metropolis, armed with superhuman strength and an arsenal of high-tech gadgets.

We know that we are not alone in the impact which superheroes have had on our lives, and that extends to more than just childhood fantasy and reading comics. These days superheroes are everywhere that you look. We have superhero cafes and restaurants, superhero-themed rides at our favorite theme parks, and of course, the silver screen is massively dominated by superhero movies.

And so, it comes as absolutely no surprise to us that some of the most popular online slot games today are superhero based, and especially when it comes to those in Playtech’s DC Super Hero Jackpots series. The leading casino game company launched the series in 2016, after striking a licensing deal with Warner Bros and ever since they have gone on to become some of the most popular games out there.

Each slot in the series gives you the chance to win 1 of 4 progressive jackpots while playing alongside legends from the DC Universe, and these are the top 5 superhero slots that people love the most.

Man of Steel

Superman is one of the few superheroes who was born as a superhero and lived a life of normality as his ‘alternative life’. That is something about the character that has long appealed to so many. Add to this the great back story, the chiseled grin, and sleek hair, not to mention the number of times that the Man of Steel has saved the world, and you can understand why this is one of the most popular slots out there.

Wonder Woman

Girl power doesn’t get much better than Wonder Woman, the DC legend who has featured as part of the Justice League and on her own since way back in 1942. Wonder Woman is the perfect character to base a slot game on. She is acrobatic, competitive, and agile, all the skills required to win big money on the slots. Ladies and men alike love Wonder Woman, and the popularity of her slots suggests that too.

Green Lantern

It’s fair to say that the Green Lantern movie didn’t entirely give an accurate representation of the characters who we have seen in the DC universe since 1940. Still, the slot game has managed to do what the movie couldn’t and add a real sense of superhero to their game. This collection of characters is known for crime-fighting, butt-kicking action, and that is what you can do with the slot machine when trying to win some extra cash. The Green Lantern goes by many names, and you’ll find many ways to win on the particular slot game which is dedicated to the character.

The Flash

‘Flash…. Ahhhhhhhhhh’. Please wait for a second, we’ve got our wires crossed, this is not a slot game dedicated to Flash Gordon but rather the DC Universe character that they call The Flash, a completely different animal, Barry Allen, aka The Flash. This character has been around for over 60 years now, and he is well known for his superhuman speed, reflexes, and agility, all of which you will need to win big on this slot game. It makes sense that this is another of the popular games to be found after all the character has been a well-loved member of the Universe for a mighty long time.

Justice League

And of course, the Justice League is a huge favorite, becasue it brings together all of our favorite heroes in one spot. Green Lantern, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, Simon Baz, and more, all of whom have teamed up to make the world a better place, which they have done time and time again. If you can’t decide on which is the best slot game for you then why not go for all the characters and hit the Justice League game for some real fun.

Tips

If you are going to look to try and win some big money on these slot machines, then there are of course some tips which you should follow, not only to increase your chance of winning but also to remove any risk of losing too much, which of course juts sucks the fun right out of it. Here are some tips for you to follow when playing, so get your favorite superhero cape on, and let’s get into it.

Only ever gamble what you can afford to lose, considering every cent that you gamble a lost cent is a great attitude to have when it comes to betting money, as it will ensure that you remain responsible.

Giving yourself limits are very important, and you can change these on the settings part of your casino profile. Limit the amount of money you can deposit per day, as well as the amount of time that you play per day.

There is no such thing as a roll, no matter how lucky or unlucky you are feeling, becasue of the way that the machines are weighted, each spin of the slots has just as much chance of winning as the last one, or the next one.

The phrase ‘when the fun stops, stop’ couldn’t be more exact, this is about having a blast with your fave superheroes, and hopefully winning a bit of cash, when things aren’t fun, and they just become about the money, grab yourself a little break.

