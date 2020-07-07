10 Ways to Experience the Best of LA’s Nightlife in 2020

Los Angeles represents one of the most popular cities in the United States and the whole world. This legendary town is mostly known for Hollywood, but there are also many other attractions. The biggest city on the west coast is known for its amazing infrastructure, but tourists are mostly coming here to get in a chance to see some celebrity in public because there are many of them living in LA.

Besides celebrities, celebrities, restaurants, parks, and many other places, Los Angeles is also a place where you can have a great time at night, whether you decide to visit some nightclub, bar, or some more exotic place. Also, you can have a great time even if you go there alone. On the other hand, you can get some company by hiring an escort from caescortservices.com. This city is a place where you can have a truly unique adventure. Here are the most satisfying ways to experience the best of LA’s nightlife.

1. The Satellite

There are many amazing nightclubs in Los Angeles, and if you like the mixture of modern and retro sound, you should visit The Satellite and enjoy some of the best mixes of Indie-pop music. Also, this club represents one of the cheaper ones, which is important, knowing that LA is considered to be one of the most expensive cities in the United States. Moreover, there are many free events and shows in this place where you can meet a lot of young people while dancing to some of the most popular indie hits. This club is open from 8.30 pm and works until 2.00 am.

2. Sound Nightclub

If you are a fan of EDM and would like to find a place where you can dance with the most recent hits from this genre in front of some of the most popular DJs in the world, you shouldn’t skip Sound Nightclub. You can have an amazing experience while you enjoy techno, deep house, disco, and many other genres of electronic music. Also, you will see a great visual show that will complete the background. Moreover, you can party in this place until 4.00 am.

3. Skybar

If you are interested in a more relaxed ambient without so many crowds around you, you should visit Skybar, which is one of the best places in Los Angeles when it comes to cocktails, a great viewpoint from a rooftop, and the atmosphere. You can also order some food in this place. Moreover, you can enjoy the sunset from the roof, which is one of the main reasons why so many people prefer having a drink here around sunset. The working hours are between 1.00 pm and 2.00 am.

4. Blue Palms Brewhouse

For people who prefer hanging out in some bar and enjoy a good beer and some nice food, Blue Palms Brewhouse is the perfect place. In this bar, you can choose from many craft beers, which are very popular these days since they have much better quality than standard lagers. Also, the food in this place is amazing, especially sausages and rolls. However, this place is the best for evening hangouts with friends, and it is open until 2.00 am.

5. The Comedy Store

If you are not so much of a fan of nightclubs, dancing, loud music, and crowd, you should visit The Comedy Store, and enjoy in great stand-up shows. Besides the chance to hear many young comedians and their performances, you could also enjoy a variety of drinks. This club is a great combination of having fun and staying relaxed at the same time. Like most of the clubs in LA, this one is also open until 2.00 am.

6. The Echo

If you are a real night owl and love a good punk rock sound, the best place in LA for you is The Echo nightclub, where you can dance in front of a stage where all sorts of bands are cheering the crowd. Besides punk rock, you can enjoy in funky sound every Tuesday, while Sunday is reserved for the indie-pop genre. Also, you can have a great time until morning, since this club is one of the rare that are open until 6.00 am.

7. Culture Hollywood

If you like modern ambient and luxury, Culture Club is a place where you can choose if you want to sit in some corner or at the bar, or to dance next to a stage where some of the best DJs are playing their mixes. However, this club is not open every day, but you can be a guest here on Friday, Saturday, and Wednesday between 10.00 pm and 2.00 am.

8. Nomad Rooftop Bar

For people who love high luxury and extravagance, Nomad Rooftop Bar is a nightclub that is offering you advanced comfort and relaxing ambient. You can enjoy the amazing view from a rooftop while drinking some great cocktail and eating delicious food. Also, this bar is part of a resort, and you can visit it at any time. Moreover, this bar is perfect for people who are more interested in great cuisine than drink.

9. Good Times at Davey Wayne’s

Good Times at Davey Wayne’s is a unique place with many young people. One of the most interesting things about this club is the entrance that is looking like refrigerator doors. This place is perfect for people who love the crowd and loud music. When it comes to music, you will hear some of the most popular hits at the moment.

10. The Magic Castle

If you are looking for a place where you can dress well and enjoy the highest luxury while drinking some single malt, the Magic Castle is one of the best places in LA for that. There is a strict dress code in this place, which makes it perfect for taking your girlfriend or a business partner here. While it is open until 2.00 am during the working days, you can stay a little longer over the weekend, when it is open until 3.30 pm.