Best National Parks in Canada

Canada is a popular destination in North America which is full of interesting events, beautiful nature and great cities. Biggest towns in Canada are Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa. The biggest treasure of this northern country is for sure its landscape and, in this article, we are going to present to you some of the most beautiful National Parks in Canada.

Banff National Park

Banff is one of the most popular national parks in Canada which is located in Alberta. Here you can see a lot of wildlife and meet the local culture. Also, you should visit Lake Louise and get on a gondola to feel the best experience and see all the beautiful landscapes around this lake. Furthermore, there is a Cave and Basin National Historic Site.

Jasper National Park

If you are a fan of hiking, then Jasper National Park is the perfect place for you with its great size, landscapes, and wildlife. In Jasper National Park you can go on camping, fishing, horse-riding, and more of the activities to fulfill anybody’s adventure.

Nahanni National Park

Nahanni is hardly accessible, and the best way for visiting it is by a floatplane. This national park is great for rafting, kayak or canoe, with which you can ride to Virginia Falls. The place is hard for life because of the heavy weather and cold. Most of the visitors are real enthusiasts.

Pacific Rim National Park

The Pacific Rim is on Vancouver Island, and it has three parts. The Long Beach is on the Wickanninish Bay, this place is perfect for camping and surfing. Broken Group is full of small islands. West Coast Trail is a long hiking path.

Waterton Lakes National Park

This national park is actually a border between Canada and the United States. In the U.S. this park is known as a Glacier National Park. The greatest attraction of the Waterton National Park is a Red Rock Canyon. You can also see herds of wild buffalo here in their natural environment.

Riding Mountain National Park

Riding National Park is a perfect place for camping and hiking, In this park, you can enjoy while observing the different wildlife, such as deers, grey wolves, cougars, beavers, and geese. Also, Riding Mountain National Park is home to a herd of wild bison.

Gros Morne National Park

Gros Morne is also the name of the biggest peak of the mountains in this national park. The main reason for visiting this part for many people is for hiking because it offers great hiking paths and beautiful landscapes.

Prince Edward Island National Park

This national park is located on the island of the same name, the only island province in the Atlantic region. In this park, you can choose many activities, depending on the time of the year. Summer is the best time for visiting because you can then complete the tour with hiking, swimming, camping and many more. The most popular attraction here is the Covehead Harbour Lighthouse.