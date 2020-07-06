6 Of The Best  Men’s Health Blogs of 2020

This is for men: Keeping track of your health and wellbeing is not optional anymore. Unfortunately, our health is in the mercies of drug manufacturers. When you’re sick, you run to the hospital to get medical recommendations and prescriptions. That means that it’s not easy to keep track of your health especially these days where we’re exposed to harmful and unregulated foods and products of all kinds.

What if we tell you that you can get free advice on fitness and diet-related issues and how you can prevent yourself from certain illnesses? Yes, it’s possible. The internet has a wealth of sources of information to guide you on how, when, what, and why you should eat and exercise to stay fit and healthy. And in this article, we’ve pulled together a list of the best men’s wellness blogs of 2020.

Undeniably, there is too much information but not all is suitable for your lifestyle. Therefore, it’s important to know where to seek advice when looking for information related to fitness, nutrition, gut health, brain health, sex, stress management, etc.

Most of the blogs we’ve gathered here are run by certified nurses and doctors, experienced fitness trainers, and nutritionists so you rest assured to get clear information, practical tips, and advice to help you become your own health advocate.

So, without much ado, let’s get straight to the list.

1AND1 Life

With too much wellness-related information out there, you can get confused about what to follow, and what not to. 1AND1 in collaboration with fitness experts and nutritionists enables you access to information that’s curated and backed by research.

Typically, this is a free source of information where you can get all types of information from detailed wellness product reviews to modern wellness editorial content, and much more curated by vetted experts. You will also learn about the best fitness equipment, effective vitamins, and supplements, modern nutrition and recipes, fitness wearables, etc.

The experts on this blog share information based on their test, research, and consultation with a wide range of health practitioners. Unlike other websites, the information shared on this blog is unbiased. The products you will read from this blog is based on partnership and relationship between the manufacturer and the vetted experts of this blog.

Take a look at the 1AND1Life blog

Men’s Health

If you have ever Googled anything related to men’s health and wellness, then you must have interacted with this blog. It’s one of the top-ranking health and wellness blogs on the internet.The blog shows up on searches across 61 different countries worldwide.

If you’re looking for information related to sex, sports, fitness, supplements, etc then the Men’s Health magazine is your go-to blog. Typically, the blog shares practical information targeted to individuals looking to keep track of their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Get everything you wanted from health to diet, fashion, grooming,etc, right inside this health and wellness blog.

Take a look at the Men’s Health blog.

Mark’s Daily Apple

If you’re looking for cutting-edge information related to weight loss, workouts, nutrition, and general lifestyle for men, and particularly for older men then Mark’s Daily Apple is your go-to site. Founded in 2006 by Mark Sisson, this blog aims at empowering you to take responsibility for your wellbeing by minding what you eat, how you exercise, etc.

Inside this blog, you will interact with a community of health experts and readers like you, read a ton of comments and success stories from other readers, all of which is meant to help you stay fit and healthy at all times.

Talking About Men’s Health

When it comes to your health and wellness, it’s always advisable to know where to find information that is not only unbiased but also practical. If you’re looking for information related to mental, physical, and emotional health then don’t look anywhere but on Talking About Men’s Health.

The blog was founded in 2007 and is aimed at providing information for men in the areas of health awareness, tools, programs, etc. The information shared in this blog is compiled by a knowledgeable team of healthcare professionals and experts from all health verticals.

Maze Men’s Health

This blog is the work of Michael A. Werner MD, FACS, a fully-trained and board-certified urologist and aims at sharing science-backed information in the areas of men’s sexual and reproductive health.

The information compiled in this blog is gathered by a team of nurse practitioners, sexual health educators, personal trainers, etc.

MenAlive

Closing our list of the best men’s wellness blogs of 2020 is MenAlive, a blog that shares expert insights and advice for dealing with stress, workouts, health issues such as male menopause, etc. If you’re struggling with stress and other emotional complications you can get expert advice on how to cope and live healthily on this blog.

Men’s Health Advice

From heart disease to erectile dysfunction, men are vulnerable to diseases that can affect anyone.

Here are a few ways men can take control of their health and live a healthy lifestyle.

Get medical checkups regularly

Here is a quick question for any man out there. When was the last time you schedule a medical checkup with your doctor?

Usually, men are known to ignore uncommon symptoms…and perhaps that’s why the lifespan of men is shorter than that of women.

Make sure you schedule regular checkups with your doctor.

Avoid processed or packed foods

The contents of processed foods are sometimes unhealthy. Many are packed with unhealthy fats and sugars which could cause health problems.

It is better to eat natural foods such as fresh fruits, fish, foods packed with fibers, etc.

Stay active

Cardiovascular disease kills one person every 37 seconds in the United States. And most of them are men. Staying active can help to prevent heart disease and keep you stronger. Regular exercise also boosts your physical and mental health. Did we leave your favorite (or go-to) men’s health blog on our list? If so, we would like to hear it in the comment section.