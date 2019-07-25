Country’s healthcare system is very important for the inhabitants. Canada’s system is publicly funded and universal, everyone has access to its clinics and hospitals. It’s a good system and should be a positive example for other countries. Medical schools in Canada need to provide the country with good professionals. Here is the list of some of the best medical schools in Canada, according to students and professors.

UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO – FACULTY OF MEDICINE (TORONTO, ON)

The University of Toronto has the best medical school and is on the fifth place on the world’s top 10 medical schools. This school has 17 research centers, 26 other departments, and institutes. There are departments for molecular genetics, medical biophysics, Biomedical Engineering, the Institute of Biomaterials. The university is affiliatedwith 9 hospitals in the GTA, which include 4 separate academies. University of Toronto’s med school is among the best networks from the entire world. They encourage problem-based studying as well as inter-professional education.

MCGILL UNIVERSITY – FACULTY OF MEDICINE (MONTREAL, QC)

McGill University comes in at 29th place in the world. Their clinical training for med students is one of the best in North America and is great for starters. It has a Life Sciences Complex which serves for researching biomedicine and has the latest imaging technology. The university includes other facilities such as The Douglas Mental Health University Institute, The Jewish General Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital Centre, the Montreal Chest Institute, the Montreal Children’s Hospital, the Montreal Neurological Institute, and the Royal Victoria Hospital.

MCMASTER UNIVERSITY – MICHAEL G. DEGROOTE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (HAMILTON, ON)

This school uses the problem-solving approach for studying, which means students come in touch with real patients very early. The studies are usually organized near the sequential blocks. The academic year lasts for 11 months with only a month off. There are 3 campuses nearby: in Hamilton, Niagara, and Waterloo and also including the Mac-Care. This school claims that research is very important, which is why 70% of DeGroote Med Students do some type of research.

UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA – FACULTY OF MEDICINE (VANCOUVER, BC)

This is a medical school includes 6 institutes and 17 research centers, such as The Biomedical Research Centre, Centre for Molecular Medicine and Therapeutics, the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health, and the W. Maurice Young Centre for Applied Ethics. They also do lots of research and love innovations. This faculty of Medicine offers 4 university campuses, 11 Clinical Academic Campuses, 17 Affiliated Regional Centres, and more than 65 Community Educational Centres and Remote Rural Sites nearby. It is positioned on the 35th spot of worldwide medical schools.

UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL – FACULTY OF MEDICINE (MONTREAL, QC)

This one is primarily a francophone institution and is 170 years old. The University of Montreal includes 4 training hospitals/institutes in the area of Montreal, 5 training health and social service centers and 5 health & social service centers in the Quebec area.