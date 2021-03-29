The Best Material For Interior Wooden Doors

Although the only function of doors is to open and shut, they also add charm and the aesthetic to your home. Hence, their material and style matter a lot. They enhance the look of the interior of a space and therefore, picking the right material and style for interior doors is very important.

Before buying an interior door for your house, you should know about the material available in the market so that you can make the best choice for your home. You can check out BRICO-VALERA to see some latest options.

Solid Wooden Door

If you are someone who wants to keep the style of your house traditional then these are the way to go. A solid wooden door will provide warmth and depth to your room. Besides, they give a very natural feel and an amazing look to space.

Solid doors weigh a lot and are very hefty. As a result, they are very durable and long-lasting. You will not have to think of getting a new one for many years once you have got solid wooden ones installed in your house, therefore they are considered as valuable investments. Some of the common wooden doors that people prefer are walnut, cherry and maple.

Another important reason that makes people buy these is that they do not crack or chip easily. Despite numerous advantages, solid wooden ones do have some disadvantage associated with them. These doors are more expensive as compared to other doors, but they offer value for money since they last for several years. Another drawback is that they expand and contract as temperature changes. Therefore you should not go for these doors if you want a door for your bathroom or if you live in a humid area.

Solid Core Door

They are considered a copy of the solid wooden ones The material used includes plywood or moulded composite exterior. They are filled with wooden fibre, which makes them look similar to the solid wooden ones. The quality and features of these ones is very similar to that of solid wooden doors.

The material of these solid core ones acts like an insulator. They are cheaper as compared to solid wooden ones, making them a good alternative for solid ones. Although solid doors are irreplaceable yet if you want to save some bucks, a solid core one is a good option.

Just like solid wooden doors, solid core ones are also heavy. They too expand and contract due to weather changes; therefore, they are not a good option for the bathroom or if you live in a humid place.

Hollow Core Door

As the name suggests, hollow-core ones are hollow from the inside, which makes them quite cheap and affordable when compared to other options. Although they are cheap, they give a solid wooden feel and look. They are generally made from resin, hardwood or wooden frames. They are filled up with a type of cardboard so that the door maintains its shape.

Since they are hollow from the inside, they are very lightweight. However, they are not very durable or long-lasting. Besides, they are not even fire-resistant. Although they are a great alternative for solid wooden ones, they are very weak and do not provide sound insulation.

They make the perfect option for humid places or your bathroom since they do not expand or contract from temperature changes.

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

MDF has gained immense popularity recently because of its affordable price and durable features. Since they are built from recycled wooden materials, they are also known as engineered wooden products. MDF is considered one of the best options for interiors.

Another benefit associated with Medium Density Fibreboard is that they are temperature resistant which means that they will not expand or contract with temperature changes. MDF is also very easy to paint; the final look you will get after painting will be very smooth. But the MDF lacks that wooden texture that you will get in solid wooden ones.

Glass And Metal

Glass and metal ones have also gained a lot of popularity in recent years. They go well with the modern interior. However, they are not an alternative to wooden ones. People go for metal and glass doors when they want to add style to their space. However, glass ones would be very expensive as compared to hollow core doors or MDF. But they are still cheaper when compared to solid wooden doors.

However, these ones do have certain disadvantages associated with them. Glass doors are difficult to install, and they allow light to pass through them. Therefore these are not a good option for a personal room. However, people use these glass doors in their living room to add elegance and style to space.

Things To Consider While Selecting The Material For Interior Doors:

Ask yourself why you need a door. If you want a door to add beauty to space, you can go for glass or panelled doors. However, if you want one for your bathroom, MDF will be a good option. But if you want one for your room, you should keep privacy in mind and thus go for soundproof doors.

You must also decide how much money you want to spend on the door. If you are willing to spend more money, in that case, you can go for more durable options like solid wooden doors. However, if you are on a strict budget, then you should settle with Hollow core doors or MDF as they would be a good option.

Final Word

Always keep your requirements in mind when selecting the interior doors. There are several things that you should think of before buying a door. If you intend to stay in the same house for several years, you would want to invest your hard-earned money in more durable options such as a solid wooden door or solid core doors. In a nutshell, it all depends on your needs, requirements and, more importantly, your budget.