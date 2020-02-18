What are the Best Makeup Brands in the World 2020

The makeup market is an industry that is saturated with thousands of different brands that rack up a total revenue stream of billions of dollars. When you want to create the best look for yourself, it is only natural that you try to find which brand will fulfill your needs and your requirements.

It is a form of art, and for you to create the perfect masterpiece, you will definitely need the right equipment. If you took away the brushes and the painting colors from Van Gogh, would he be able to create any kind of art?

However, finding which brand is perfect for you is quite a difficult task. You simply can’t try them all of them since that would cost you tens of thousands of dollars. This is why we have created this guide to help you which are the best makeup brands in the world. You can then go through every all of these companies to decide which one fits your requirements best.

To create this list we followed a certain number of factors which will ensure that all of these products deliver high-quality products.

You will want something that can last throughout the entire day, something that will be healthy for your skin and something that you cannot afford. There’s no point in buying a very expensive set of makeup only to find out they are not right for you.

So, here are some of those best makeup products in the world.

L’Oréal

This company was first founded more than one hundred years ago and has the most powerful grip on the makeup industry. This is definitely on the top when it comes to beauty companies in the world.

In their year 2019 annual report, L’Oréal claims they have generated more than 25 billion US dollars in sales. You can find all kinds of different products from this company such as shampoos, conditioners, skincare, makeup and a bunch of other different kinds of cosmetics.

No matter what you purchase from L’Oréal we believe that you will not be disappointed. Everything they create goes through serious quality control, so you won’t have to worry about damaging your skin after the use of their beauty items.

Chanel

This French luxury company was first founded more than 100 years ago by Coco Chanel who was the world’s most famous French fashion designer at that time. You will be able to find anything from clothing to jewelry, luxury perfumes and most importantly, beauty products.

This multi-billion dollar business definitely ensures that every single item they sell is up to their standards and high-quality. Of course, with so much quality control come expensive prices too.

You will find a lot of celebrities wearing their beauty items such as Cara Delevigne, Keira Knightley, Kristen Stewart and many more.

Maybelline

Even though this super successful company is owned by L’Oréal, we believe that it definitely deserves a spot on this list. This American company was first founded 105 years ago by Thomas Lyle Williams who was a 19-year-old entrepreneur.

Maybelline released its first product for eyelashes called Lash-Brow-Ine. Many centuries later it was purchased by one of the biggest beauty corporations (L’Oréal) and it is still growing to this day.

You can see this brand be sponsored by a lot of celebrities such as Miranda Kerr, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Christy Turlington, Kristin Davis and many more. We recommend you check out more information about Maybelline.

MAC

If MAC Cosmetics is not the biggest beauty corporation on this planet then it is certainly the most popular at least. No matter who you ask, young, old, man or woman, they will know what MAC is.

You can find more than five hundred stores all around the globe and their annual revenue is well over a billion US dollars. This gives you an idea of just how many people are buying their products.

Many people continue to stay loyal to MAC because of the performance their beauty items provide. They are long-lasting, it is healthy for the skin and they undoubtedly look the best.

What is so interesting about MAC is that it isn’t older than any of the other companies we already mentioned. It was founded in 1984 which is just below 40 years. Even though it is such a “young” business, it is so successful.

NARS Cosmetics

Francois Nars who was a photographer and a makeup artist decided to make his own cosmetic products with his own brand called NARS cosmetics. This was just 26 years ago which is pretty young for a cosmetics company.

Francois first released a small range of just twelve lipsticks, but it started getting popular and starting growing rapidly. In just a few years, it became a multimillion-dollar business.

Today, you can find anything from lipstick, to blush, to eyeliner and anything else that comes up in your mind. NARS Cosmetics is one of the businesses that deliver the most quality cosmetics.

Urban Decay

Another subsidiary to L’Oréal was founded in 1996 by Pat Holmes, Sandy Lerner, and others. With its release of twelve nail polishes and a few lipsticks they quickly became successful and famous enough to pull the attention of L’Oréal. In 2012, L’Oréal finally acquired Urban Decay for no less than 350 million dollars.

If you do not support animal abuse then you should definitely consider buying from Urban Decay since they do not employ any kind of animal testing for their products. Even the brushes for their cosmetics use synthetic fiber instead of regular animal hair.

Bobbi Brown

You probably already figured out that the company was founded by Bobbi Brown. This professional makeup artist decided to create her own shades of lipstick and launched her own company in 1990. The most famous products from this company are known as Bobby Brown Essentials.

Oriflame

Another very famous brand for its very high-quality products, Oriflame definitely deserves to be listed as the best beauty company in the world. The products from Oriflame range anywhere from skincare to hair care, to makeup.