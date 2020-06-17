Tips for Choosing the Best LED Stadium Lights in 2020

In the current days, the popularity of the LED stadium lights is increasing. These days, most of the sporting activities need using these lights. These lights have been installed in almost all the stadiums around the world.

The best thing regarding these lights is that they can be able to support a lot of other applications and are also eco-friendly. Below are some tips that could aid one when finding the best-LED stadium lights.

Consider the luminous efficacy

Luminous efficacy is one of the most critical factors that one need considering as far as LEDs performance is concerned. This efficacy is usually figured out based on the lumens being produced for electricity consumption.

It also represents how efficiently the light gets produced by the units. Advancements in the LEDs technology have necessitated the production of lights that could produce 100 lumens per watt. Though, if you need high-quality units, then you can opt for the higher luminous efficacy.

Consider the color rendering index

The color rendering index refers to how these LED light colours get revealed. If the CRI of the units is that high, you could be able to enjoy better colours. Therefore, when buying the LED stadium lights, you need to make sure you select the ones with a CRI rating that is higher than 80.

The units should be water-resistant

The stadium LED light that you consider installing should be waterproof since the efficiency and lifespan of these units are highly dependent on the place they are installed. Since these lights are usually installed in the outdoor spaces, they will be affected by humidity and water. Thus, they need to be designed so they can remain intact even if they come into connection with water.

Consider the beam angle

The beam angle usually decides the distribution of the light. In the case there is high light uniformity and a full angle beam, then you cannot be able to achieve higher brightness. Likewise, if there is the narrow-angle beam, you could be able to enjoy lower light uniformity. In this case, the light is always that bright, enabling you to see lots of spots on the ground.

Therefore, you need to select the illuminates with the right angle beams to balance the brightness and light. Hire the right engineers to analyse the light features that have the right angle beams.

Choose the superior chips

When you opt for high-quality units, you can choose from different luminous efficacy, brightness, temperatures, and colour. There exist so many companies making LED lights using modern art technologies.

These chips will feature lower malfunctioning rates. Therefore, what you need to do is going for the LED lights that have a high-quality chip installation from a company like LED Light Experts. These units could be able to stand the test of time.

Why are LED lights better than other traditional lighting sources?

Most of the traditional light sources like the HID lights, fluorescent and incandescent are great contributors to pollution and global warming because of the chemical substances. These lights usually produce UV radiation and also have mercury, which is all harmful to both players and spectators in the stadiums. However, with the LED lights, no such risks are giving them an upper hand in these fields.

Integrated Power Supply

The LED lights have no external ballast needed to increase energy use, making the cost and energy-efficient of this light. More so, this also helps in keeping these LED stadium lights fixtures lightweight and compact compared to the HID stadium lights.

Energy efficiency

When you compare the traditional lighting to these LED lights, the latter is far more efficient, bringing about a vast difference in the amounts of power being used by fixtures. For instance, when you replace a 1500 -watt metal halide stadium light with a 500-Watt LED lamp, this could save to about 1000 watts per view, which means energy efficiency. More so, the installation of new lights could also be costly compared to these LED lights. Thus we can say that this kind of lighting pays for itself.

Long Life and Low Maintenance

Compared to the other older lighting technologies, the LED lights have much longer lifespans.

You will find that some are rated for more than a hundred thousand hours. At 6 hours of operation all the seven nights of the week, these lights could cover more than 45 years. And on the other side, in this time frame, the metal halide bulbs could be replaced eight or more times. Therefore, the ballast and bulb replacements costs of these technologies do add to the lifetime costs.

However, for the LED stadium lights, this adds to a positive impact on your wallet. This lighting is much durable and needs much lighter touch in maintenance compared to the traditional lighting. Additionally, the LEDs do not require intricate maintenances and frequent replacements like the older lights. Therefore, having these lights installed will help you stay ahead of these problems.

Reducing Light Pollution

Most of the commercial stadiums are usually in the deep downtown town centers. However, the other stadiums are generally in residential neighborhoods. This often brings about an issue on light pollution, especially to those who stay around and eager to get good night sleeps. The LEDs have a reduction when it comes to light pollution as they give coverage where you needed.

Dimmable

The LED stadium lights do offer about 0-10v dimmable solutions for lighting the stadium. We have different events that will need different kinds of lighting, even when using the same venues. We have those events that will commence from daylight to full night-time. Therefore, when you have diming capable lights, you could have the ability to adjust the brightness with time. This will not help in the provision of different results with similar lights, but will also help reduce energy costs when the lights dim.

Conclusion

LED lights are imminent of stadium lighting. Major sports organizations have even already fixed stadiums with these lights. This stadium lighting is expected to increase due to the savings, long life, and quality they provide.