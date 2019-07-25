Canada is one of the most developed countries in the world and there are thousands of people who come to live here due to the standard it has and security it offers. Canada pays a lot of attention to education and its government considers that education is the most important thing in society. This is the reason why the Canadian education system is considered to be one of the best in the world and this is especially seen in the law school it has and which are among the best in the world. So, we will provide a list of the best law schools in Canada.

McGill University Faculty of Law

It should be pointed out that this is one of the best law schools in Canada and in the world due to the fact that it has a very good educational system and service. There are many advantages to this one and people point out the fact that you can get your diploma here in two languages. On top of all this, a lot of experts consider that civil law education in this education is the best in entire Canada. As far as the rankings are concerned, it should be added that the law school is the second-best in Canada and 31st in the world.

University of British Columbia – Faculty of Law at Allard Hall

The University of BC is one of the best in North America and in the world, and its law school is not an exception to this. It should be also noted that this law school is famous for providing highly educated and desired professionals and there is also the data that when UBC ranking is in question, we should point out that this law school is at place 7. So, when you have this law school in your CV be sure that you would be recognized.

University of Toronto Faculty of Law

When we are talking about this university itself, we should mention that it is one of the best in Canada, including its law school. When we are talking about the reputation this law school has, we should mention that it is among the best in Canada and that it holds the 17th position in the entire world when reputation is concerned. When the employer reputation is concerned, it is the 3rd in Canada.

Université de Montréal Faculté de droit

When we are talking about this one, we should mention that it is one of the best in Canada and is currently holding the 6th position. When we are talking about it on the global level, it takes the 15th position. One of the best thing about this one is the fact that it offers a bilingual education which can lead to bilingual degrees.

Queen’s University Faculty of Law

This laws school is one of the best in terms of the common law since it takes the 3rd position on the rankings. This makes it very desirable to all those who would like to pursue this career in law.