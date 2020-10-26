How to Find the Best Ketamine Clinic in Denver in 2020?

Ketamine is a promising psychedelic medication for depression. In 2019, the US Department of Health approved a ketamine-based nasal spray for those suffering from this mental disorder. There appeared an establishment like a ketamine clinic in Denver. Such clinics have opened their doors to offer a chance to get rid of depression.

Ketamine has established itself as an antidepressant around the world!

Most often, it is used when other meds have not helped, since it has a different mechanism of action. And it has a big advantage over other antidepressants: it acts immediately and reduces suicidal thoughts on the same day. Each clinic in Denver offers the help of specialists like psychologists and psychiatrists as such a tandem helps to combat depression in several weeks.

Classic general anesthesia is a short medicated coma. Ketamine used in each clinic, on the other hand, introduces patients into a kind of trance – breathing does not stop, loss of consciousness does not occur. The brain continues to work, but it stops receiving sensory signals, including pain signals. Therefore, during operations with such anesthesia, the patient’s eyes may be open.

The Hormone of Happiness and Ketamine

Nowadays, when the treatment as a trustworthy method to treat depression is becoming even more popular, there are still clinics that use old methods and consider problems with the hormone serotonin to be the main cause of depression. It is a neurotransmitter that mediates electrochemical impulses from nerve cells, and like everything else in neuroscience, serotonin has many functions in the human body. The most famous of these is mood regulation.

Antidepressants that work with serotonin appeared in the middle of the last century and are still at the top of the most prescribed psychiatric medication. But there is one problem – science is not sure (and has never been) that the causes of depression are related to serotonin. Studies show that antidepressants that work with this neurotransmitter can help relieve symptoms of the disease, but there is no evidence that the wrong balance of serotonin is the cause of depression.

Ketamine infusion in Denver works with another neurotransmitter – glutamate. This neurotransmitter is one of the main ones in the brain and spinal cord. Studies have led scientists to a new hypothesis: perhaps the cause of depression should be sought precisely in the balance of glutamate. The search is well-placed – it can take months or even years for serotonin antidepressants to start working is effective within hours after injection. Therefore, it has become so popular and highly appreciated by doctors who offer ketamine treatment in Denver to everyone suffering from depression.

Ketamine Infusions

In the United States, the med can currently be used for depression with the so-called accelerated rehabilitation method. It is used as off-label therapy (for indications not mentioned in the instructions for use): since the remedy is approved, only detailed information of the patient is required. Off-label therapy with ketamine in Denver is commonly used in modern medicine.

For the antidepressant effect of ketamine, it is enough to put a dropper for 40 minutes with a very small amount of it. There are practically no side effects, and if they do occur, they disappear immediately after the dropper is stopped. Sometimes patients feel the warmth spreading throughout the body and feel a little drunk. Of course, a thorough examination is carried out before the dropper, since for some patients (with high blood pressure, heart rhythm disturbances, psychoses), safety measures should be taken. However, many private practitioners find it too time-consuming to administer ketamine drips under medical supervision.

How to Find a Reputed Ketamine Clinic in Denver?

Having decided to choose a clinic in Denver you can use Google maps and reviews on the internet. Take into account the following things:

experience of the clinic – it is commonly described in the part “About us” or “Our History”

a great amount of feedback – a high-quality clinic is often mentioned on different forums and sites.

licenses and other documented – they should be attached to the article on the main page of the site

Ask your friends and relatives, maybe they could give you some useful recommendations on how to find good therapy in Denver.

Why do People Choose Ketamine Clinics?

This happens because it is the best way to cope with depression when classic therapy doesn’t help. The experience of different clinics proves that ketamine reduces cravings in opioid dependence.

The duration of treatment is usually no more than three weeks. Depending on the severity of symptoms, each ketamine clinic in Denver offers inpatient, day hospital, or outpatient treatment. Complete confidentiality is guaranteed. This treatment in Denver also includes sessions with at least two doctors (psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists, physiotherapists, etc). So, the process of seeking ketamine for depression in Denver won’t take much time – trustworthy clinics have lots of reviews, so they are easy to find.