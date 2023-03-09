5 Best Hotels in Shrewsbury

If you’re looking for a breathtaking place to relax and explore in England, Shrewsbury is the perfect destination. With its rich history and plentiful selection of activities, it’s no wonder there are many delightful hotels in Shrewsbury. Whether you seek something exquisite or budget-friendly; here are some of the top accommodations this town has to offer!

The Lion Hotel – Embodying the opulence of 18th century architecture, this hotel is situated in the heart of Shrewsbury and features stunning rooms with cutting-edge comforts. What’s more? It comes equipped with a spa, gym, and indoor pool for visitors to take advantage of! The Prince Rupert Hotel – This refurbished Georgian manor house offers luxurious accommodation at an affordable rate right in downtown Shrewsbury! Enjoy exquisite views over the River Severn at its restaurant, bar, or outdoor terrace while there too. Park Inn by Radisson Shrewsbury – Offering a 4-star experience at an affordable price, this hotel provides comfortable rooms and top-notch amenities including a restaurant, bar and fitness centre! The Corbet Arms – Nestled in the stunning Shropshire countryside with only a short drive away from central Shrewsbury is The Corbet Arms; A traditional pub featuring cozy rooms outfitted with modern amenities as well as home cooked meals from their onsite restaurant! Escape the hustle and bustle of city life in the 4-star White House Hotel, located on tranquil grounds near Shrewsbury. This luxurious hotel boasts modern amenities such as comfortable rooms with all necessary facilities, an indoor pool for a refreshing swim and a restaurant to satisfy your cravings. Plus, it is close enough to local attractions so you can easily explore the surrounding countryside during your stay!

If you’re considering a trip to Shrewsbury and want the best possible stay, then search no more! There are an abundance of amazing hotels in this city that cater to all budgets. Take some time to research each hotel thoroughly before making your decision; with these remarkable options and even more waiting for you, it’s guaranteed that you’ll find a perfect place for your vacation!

Afternoon Tea opportunities in Shrewsbury

If you’re searching for a place to relish the classic British ritual of Afternoon Tea, then Shrewsbury is undoubtedly your perfect destination. Whether it’s just a light snack or an extravagant spread that you desire, there are countless cafés, restaurants and hotels in town that offer exquisite choices. Get ready to experience the quintessential tradition of afternoon tea like never before in Shrewsbury!

Treat yourself to a delightful afternoon tea experience at the Peaky Tea Room. With an abundance of scrumptious sandwiches, scones, and cakes available in addition to an array of teas, you’ll find something for everyone! Those with food allergies are also in luck as the cafe offers gluten-free options so that all can enjoy their time there. For those seeking another option, The Bear Steps Tea Room is sure to please with its high quality selection of teas and light snacks.

The Murray’s Bar & Bistro at the Lion Hotel is an ideal stop for those wanting to savor a memorable afternoon tea experience in Shrewsbury. Greeting guests with its grand Victorian setting, plush furnishings, and cozy decor – it makes for the perfect environment to enjoy a pot of your favorite tea alongside an exquisite selection of freshly-baked cakes. Not only that, but their menu also presents sandwiches and scones along with more than 20 types of specialty teas.

Indulge in a truly luxurious experience at the Feathers Hotel with their renowned Shrewsbury Afternoon Tea. Their extravagant tea service features delectable finger sandwiches, exquisite pastries and freshly-baked scones to accompany your choice of loose leaf teas. Plus, those with dietary preferences need not worry as they offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options for everyone’s enjoyment!

When it’s time for a well-deserved break, why not treat yourself to an afternoon of Afternoon Tea in Shrewsbury? You will be spoiled for choice with the incredible range of cafés, restaurants and hotels that offer something delicious for everyone – from light bites to mouthwatering indulgences. Put aside some quality time just for you; you deserve it! An afternoon tea experience in Shrewsbury is guaranteed to leave you feeling content and satisfied.

Best restaurants in Shrewsbury

Dining in Shrewsbury is a truly extraordinary experience. Whether you’re seeking an intimate dinner, crave the classic flavors of pub grub, or want to explore some unique ethnic cuisine – there’s something for everyone! Here are our go-to restaurants that make us come back time and again:

Start your day off right and head to Hansel & Griddle, where you’ll savor classic comfort foods such as pancakes, omelets and waffles. Later in the evening, explore new flavors at The Greek Corner Pizza & Grill which delivers delectable authentic Greek pizzas like gyros and spanakopita alongside salads.

From the seaside of Fish Shack, come relish in ocean-fresh dishes like clams and scallops that will have your taste buds singing. Or for a night to remember, The Beehive offers up classic pub favorites alongside an extensive selection of beers – all while you enjoy its electric atmosphere!

From the delectable sushi creations of Sushiana to the delightful Southern fusion offered at The County House, Shrewsbury is a place for any kind of dining experience. Whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner or romantic evening, this charming city has something that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you feeling satisfied. Enjoy your time here!

One-day trips from Shrewsbury

Touring Shrewsbury is a breeze since there are numerous exhilarating places to explore! Ironbridge, renowned for housing the world’s first iron bridge, can be an exciting way to delve into the area’s industrial history. Meanwhile, Bridgnorth presents stunning sights with its antique streets and ruins of Bridgnorth Castle. Looking for something further away? A day trip to Chester exemplifies classic English beauty through its Roman remains, gothic cathedral and remarkable Tudor architecture – must-visits when you’re visiting this historic city!

Whether you prefer outdoor activities, such as walking and cycling trails, or year-round sports facilities, there is something for everyone in the surrounding countryside. If that’s not enough to entertain your family on a short drive away from Shrewsbury lies Aberystwyth – with its breathtaking promenade and sandy beaches! There’s no question that whatever activity you choose to do here will delight all ages!

If you’re looking for an escapade closer to home, then look no further than the historical town of Shrewsbury. With its captivating castles and abbeys, eclectic array of independent shops and eateries, hillsides graced with views over the River Severn from Quarry Park plus a range art galleries and lively music events you’ll find something new here every time!