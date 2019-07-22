There are various places in Canada that should be visited and that are worth visiting. One of those places in Banff. The best thing about it is that it is located in the Canadian Rockies and that it offers great nature that is combined with great accommodation and service. This is the best hotels in Banff Canada.

1. THE JUNIPER HOTEL

This is one of the most visited hotels in this is due to the fact that this is the hotel which is located in the foothills of the Rockies, and it is only a few minutes away from Banff itself. It should be also mentioned that the hotel has 52 rooms and that the price per room goes from 74 pounds. It should be also noted that there are various activities offered there as well as great natural views and hiking.

2. HIGH COUNTRY INN

When we are talking about this one, we should mention that it has 70 rooms and that the price per room goes from 71 pounds per night. The hotel is perfect for all those who are in love with riding since there are a lot of tracks and there are also various tours through magnificent scenery. We should also mention that the hotel and the area itself are perfect for all those who love bird watching since this area is the home to some of the most magnificent bird species in the country.

3. BUFFALO MOUNTAIN LODGE

The capacities of this hotel are magnificent since it has 108 rooms but the price per night may be a little high since it goes from 106 pounds. The lodge is a perfect getaway for all those who are in love with nature and magnificent sights of cliffs and forests. It should be also added that the hotel itself offers a lot of adventurous activities one of which is kayaking which can be done either on Emerald Lake or Lake Louise. There is also a perfect wine cellar here, for all those wine lovers.

4. RIMROCK RESORT HOTEL

The amazing number of 346 rooms guarantee that we are talking about a huge and serious hotel. The quality is followed by the pricey cost per night which goes from 130 pounds. The hotel is located in the Rockies in Canada and is perfect for all those who would like to soak in beautiful mountains, fresh air, and magnificent flora and fauna. Wherever your room is, be sure that the view from it would be magnificent.

5. BUFFALOBERRY BED AND BREAKFAST

Even though this is the smallest one and that it does not have huge capacities, it is actually among the most desired capacities in Banff. It has 5 rooms but the night per room in this accommodation goes from 260 pounds. If you decide to go there, you can enjoy in some of the golf courses offered. Also, it is great for all those who like to hike and to enjoy in long walks along the shores of a lake.