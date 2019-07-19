Best Hike Sites in Canada

Canada is a magnificent country and it has a lot to offer to all of those who love nature and spending time in it. We should mention that during a couple of the last few decades Canada has become very famous for hiking and hiking trails that it offers. The difference here is that it is not just about the magnificent nature that exists there, but there are also a lot of contents and other things to do when you go hiking in Canada. We would now try to determine what the best hikes in Canada are.

Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland

Many people think that this is one of the best hiking trails in the world since it provides the perfect combination of nature and adventure. It should be noted that hikers would have it all, from rivers to forests and various steep cliffs. However, it would all pay off when you climb on a cliff and you have a view that takes the breath away. For all those who are for a bit of challenge, there is a mountain trail that demands a lot of strength and perseverance.

Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Nova Scotia

When people want to go hiking in Nova Scotia, they go here since there are numerous hiking trails that are very arranged and safe so that people would know to find their way. The best thing about this one is the fact that the price at the end of hiking in the ocean and the view on it. However, if you are more for cliffs and highlands, you can simply go another way from the one that is leading to the ocean.

Fundy National Park, New Brunswick

The entire park is located along the Bay that is splendid. When hiking and hikers are in question, it should be mentioned that many people choose this place since it offers a great combination of various trails that go through different flora and fauna places. Talking about trails themselves, we should mention that there are 25 of them and it should be also mentioned that this is a rare place where those trails are distributed according to different difficulty levels.

Kejimkujik National Park, Nova Scotia

When we are talking about diversity, we should mention this one since it has an unprecedented number of various trails. More precisely, there are 15 different trails here and each one of those has something unique and specific that should be seen. It should be also mentioned that it is perfect for all those who like to combine hiking and camping since there are various campsites where people can relax and then continue hiking.

Parc National de Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

It should be mentioned that the entire park has numerous hiking trails and that they go from those that are short and last for about two hours to those which are a bit longer and can take the entire day, and they even include sleeping.