Best Heavy Duty Sewing Machine

If you are trying to sew a thick fabric but your sewing machine is not up for the task, we have a solution for you. Maybe you should consider switching from normal sewing machine to a heavy-duty sewing machine. You should keep in mind that you only need a heavy-duty sewing machine for thicker materials.

Before you start with the shopping there are a few things you should know. A heavy-duty sewing machine is specifically designed using construction methods and high-quality parts which are able to endure working with stubborn fabrics such as upholstery fabrics, denim, canvas, leather and multiple layers of different materials with ease.

Finding a good quality heavy duty sewing machine is difficult. There are many factors you should take into consideration before buying a new one. Luckily, in this article, you will find a list of some of the best heavy duty sewing machines on the market

Janome HD3000 Heavy-Duty Sewing Machine

If you are using a Janome sewing machine, you will not have a problem with your eyes anymore. Because of its automatic needle threader, it makes it easy to use with no frustrations. Changing the bobbin is also very easy. You won’t have to worry about running off the edge of your fabric anymore because it has a jam-proof bobbin system.

It features 18 built-in stitches. You just have to select your favorite stitch and it will appear in front of your eyes. You have the ability to sew shirt sleeves and pants legs using the free-arm.

One of the best features of this heavy-duty sewing machine is that it comes with free accessories like 2 packs of leather needles, a hard case, a pack of universal needles, ultra glide foot, buttonhole B foot, rolled hem D foot, overedge C foot, blind hem G foot, 1 pack of bobbins and other accessories. It also comes with a warranty card and an instructional manual for beginner’s use.

Brother ST371HD Strong and Tough Sewing Machine

Similar to Brother cs6000i, the Brother ST371HD sewing machine is strong and tough. It is also durable and designed for long periods of work.

Along with many sewing machines on this list, this one also offers top results and precision. Dependable, durable and versatile, the Brother sewing machine will make your sewing experience exciting and easy.

It can sew different fabrics from silk and denim to leather. It is also considered to be one of the best heavy duty sewing machines for canvas.

It comes with a metal needle plate to keep the threading mechanism protected and improve the thread pick up speed. It also features a sturdy metal chassis for stability and constant stitching at high speed. Because of its construction and shape, it is easy to store thanks to the built-in handle.

JUKI TL-2000Qi Sewing Machine

If you decide to give JUKI TL-2000Qi sewing machine a try, which by the way is one of the favorites on this list, you will get one of the best sewing machines available on the market. It features a pedal operation and amazing LED lights to brighten up your workspace.

It has 1.500 stitches per minute, and it will help you finish all your larger projects much faster. It has an automatic needle threader like many sewing machines on this list and has a straight stitch. One of the more interesting features on this sewing machine is a bed for low vibration operation and aluminum die-cast arm.

It comes with an extension table, so your work on larger projects becomes much easier, comfortable, and flexible. If you are in a situation where you don’t know how to handle a heavy-duty sewing machine like this, don’t worry because it also comes with a user manual for setting up.

Highlead GC0618-1SC Heavy Duty Compound Feed Walking Foot Machine

A little known fact is that GC0618-1-SC model is an actual upgrade for GC 0618 – the original heavy-duty machine. Its design is suitable for sewing medium and heavy-duty fabrics and materials such as leather and so much more.

In case you are looking for a sewing machine for upholstery, look no more because this is the one. Because of its strong feeding system, higher, foot lift, and a wider presser foot stroke Highlead gc0616 1sc can sew different types of fabrics and materials, and upgrade your sewing skills to the next level.

It possesses a large hook and base for boosted lower bobbin thread capacity and compound feeding by a walking presser foot, needle bar and lower feed dog. This feature provides improved quality and safety clutch part. It is widely considered to be one of the best heavy duty sewing machines for upholstery.

It can be used to make sofa cushions, canvas, horse blankets, luggage, bags, plastic and rubber materials, leatherwork, general upholstery and more. It sews up to an amazing 2,000 stitches per minute. Don’t look too far if you are looking to but a great sewing machine.

Sailrite Heavy-Duty Ultrafeed LSZ-1 PLUS Walking Foot Sewing Machine

If your choice is a high-end, industrial heavy duty sewing machine, Sailrite lsz-1plus is the perfect machine for you. Even though its price is a little bit higher than the rest of the machines featured on this list, it is worth every penny.

This is a heavy-duty sewing machine for only serious and experienced sewers. If you don’t possess these skills, you do not need to buy this machine.

It will give you even, smooth and string stitching and fast results. It sews through heavy-duty materials such as leather-like hot knife through butter. This heavy-duty sewing machine is intended for serious sewers with professional skills.

SINGER Heavy Duty 4432 Sewing Machine

One of the heavy-duty sewing machines made by Singer and worth mentioning is the popular 4432. It is intended for serious and skillful sewers. It sews through multi-layered fabrics and heavier materials with great ease. Because it’s not very expensive, this machine represents a great deal if you are looking to buy a reliable, highly advanced heavy-duty sewing machine.

Some of the most impressive features of this mechanical machine are a great selection of extra accessories, max speed of 1,100 stitches per minute, and 32 built-in sewing stitches that will help you bring your creative projects to life.

It also features a powerful engine, so powerful that, some users wished it could be simpler.

It also comes with an amazing 25-year limited warranty and lots of extra accessories that are extremely useful such as four feet, quilting guide, instruction manual, soft-sided dust cover and more.