What Are the Best Hair Extensions to Blend Short Hair?

If you have got a bad haircut or just want to change the usual short haircut to a long hairstyle, it’s time to try hair extensions for short hair!

Regardless of what kind of hairstyle and hair type you have, we will try to find the best option, which will make short strands blend perfectly with luxurious, well-groomed long curls.

How to Make Hair Extensions Blend With Short Hair?

Do you want to change your look, but don’t want to wait for your hair to grow to the desired length? It’s time to try hair extensions for short hair, which will quickly transform almost any haircut.

To make hair extensions blend with your short hair, it is important to consider the following nuances:

Minimum allowable length

If you have an ultra-short haircut, you will have to wait until the locks grow to at least 3 inches (7 cm): this length is the minimum with which you can do hair extensions.

The thickness and weight of the strands

The extensions can be installed for thin hair, but it is important to know that we do not recommend extending more than 1.5 inches (4 cm) so as not to damage the already weakened curls.

Of course, if you have dense thick strands, you can install a longer length: in this case, the extra weight will not affect the health of the hair.

Raw material type

To make the locks blend well, it is important to choose the type of strands that match your natural hair.

The following options are available:

For fine, soft hair it is best to opt for this option. These are texturally similar curls that will harmonize with your natural hair and are almost unnoticeable in the hairstyle.

It comes undyed: it is ideal for clients who prefer natural shades. If necessary, this material is also perfectly colorable.

Russian (dyed) hair is a great choice for customers with fine-to-medium hair structure. Such bundles come dyed: thanks to a large selection of shades, you will for sure find one ideally matching the color of your locks.

Russian hair will also delight you with a large selection of textures: from perfectly sleek to wavy and even curly hair.

Clients with naturally thick and dense strands can choose European hair. This is exactly what your hairstyle needs!

These are 3 types of raw materials that will not disappoint you. However, you probably heard about Asian hair as a popular raw material for this beauty treatment. Despite its popularity, we do not recommend using it. Asian hair is only suitable for very thick natural strands. This raw material undergoes very aggressive processing that destroys hair cuticles. Such curls will get tangled soon after the installation.

This is especially true for clients with thick strands wearing bob haircuts or other hairstyles with a blunt cut line.

Before installing hair extensions, it is better to get another haircut, so the cut line blends better with extended strands.

Best Types of Hair Extensions to Blend Short Hair

Another important point concerns the method of extended strand fixation.

Some techniques are not recommended because of their increased damaging effect, and others because they will be too noticeable in short haircuts:

Clip-in hair extensions

This is a temporary extension technique when the strands are fixed with small clips. This is a great option if you want to change your style for a wedding, a party, or other events where you want to appear in a new image.

However, this hair extension method is not suitable for short hair because the clips can be too noticeable.

Hand-tied weft extensions

It is another beautiful extension technique when the locks are attached to the braid, made around the perimeter of the head. This is one of the safest ways to change your hairstyle. This option will appeal to those who want to wear hair extensions without losing length during reapplication procedures: the weft is removed and then re-attached to a new braid.

However, this method is also not suitable for short hair: it will be difficult for the hair tech to make the braid that serves as the basis for the weft fixation.

Tape-ins

The tapes will be visible in the hairstyle. Judge for yourself: the width of tape-ins is 1.5 inches (4 cm) and 1 inch (2.5 cm).

As a rule, about 40 tapes are made from 100 gr of hair. Is it impossible to hide such a quantity in a short haircut?

Micro rings

The technique is also known as cold fusions. In this case, the locks are fixed with metal beads with silicone lining.

There are a few nuances though: beads are more traumatic, especially for thin, weakened curls. In addition, metal can be rather uncomfortable to wear, which will significantly reduce the pleasure of wearing such a hairstyle.

Well, how to choose hair extensions for short hair?

We recommend fusion hair extensions or micro bonds.

Keratin is used for bond formation, it is a high-quality hypoallergenic material that securely fixes the strands between reapplication procedures.

Keratin glue pellets come in different sizes. The most popular are standard (1 gram of hair per strand). However, for short haircuts it is better to choose micro bonds (0.6-0.8 grams per strand).

What is so good about micro bonds?

Due to the small size, they will not be noticeable, even if you used to wear the shortest hair length.

The weight is distributed more evenly. You can not worry about the health of your hair!

How to Make the Most Unnoticeable Hair Extensions?

Use gel keratin

The traditional Italian keratin with which many extensionists prefer to work comes in three colors: black, brown, and transparent.

In turn, gel keratin offers a greater choice of shades: hair tech can select one that will match the hair color perfectly so bonds will be unnoticeable in the hairstyle.

Try nano bonds

This option is a solution for clients with minimal hair length. Nano bonds have only 0,3-0,4 grams of hair per strand: you can not even imagine how tiny they are!

However, keep in mind that not every hairstylist works with nano bonds, so approach the choice of a professional as responsibly as possible. In addition, this beauty procedure takes at least 10 hours: not everyone can decide on such a time-consuming transformation!

In general, the combination of micro bonds with colored keratin, as well as the proper raw material for the extensions, are enough to blend with short hair.