Best Google PlayStore Alternatives in 2020

The Google Play Store may be the largest mobile app store in the world, but it doesn’t provide everything you may want. If you want somewhere to download your apps and games for free, consider the alternatives to the official store that we’re going to talk about here.

Top 10 Play Store Alternatives for 2020:

There are quite a few alternatives for Google Playstore available, but not all of them are worth using, and some of them are dangerous to use. We tested the app alternatives below and found them all to do exactly what they say and are all safe to use too so let’s dive right in.

In no particular order:

Aptoide – Free

A well-designed user-friendly app, Aptoide is already being used by more than 150 million global users. Launched in 2009, the app has already had more than 3 billion app downloads, placing it firmly in the top ten for free Android content. With thousands of free apps and games on offer, Aptoide also comes in multiple versions – standard, Aptoide Kids and Aptoide TV, designed specifically for smart TVs to watch live streams.

Amazon App Store – free and paid

Amazon isn’t just an online marketplace. It also offers its own app store and, the good news for those who purchase new Fire devices, it’s already installed for you. There are plenty of free apps and paid ones too but you do, on occasion, get the offer of a paid app for free on Amazon AppStore. There are plenty of popular choices but you won’t find all Android apps and games here.

Opera Mobile Store – free and paid

Many people already know the name but not everyone knows that it is a cross-platform browser with a built-in VPN and an app store. It is free to use and works perfectly on all devices. It’s a great alternative, giving you the option of downloading all the most popular apps and games, including some paid apps listed for free on a daily basis.

9Apps – free

9Apps is a top-rated alternative to the Play Store, offering thousands of apps, games and a few Cydia tweaks, all for free. There are lots of modified stock apps, tweaked stock games, emulators, screen recorders, and more. Regular updates add new content all the time and it is completely free and safe to use.

APKMirror – free

APKMirror offers users a ton of Android APK files to download. You can get all the most popular apps and games, along with a load of modified ones too and they are all free to use. It works on all Android devices and provides access to apps you can’t get from an unofficial source.

GetJar – free

Founded in 2004 in Lithuania, GetJar is one of the largest open app stores anywhere in the world and it offers loads of applications for all different platforms. It doesn’t just support Android; it also offers apps for Windows Phone, Java and Symbian too. It is completely free to use, safe and a great alternative to the Play Store.

AppBrain – free

AppBrain is a great Play Store alternative for Android users, offering thousands of apps and games for free. It also offers a few extra cool features, such as App Monetize, App Ranking, and App Promotion.

GetAPK Market – free

As the name suggests, GetAPK Market offers users a ton of APK app and game files, all free to download. As well as a mobile app, you can also use their mobile website to download apps straight to your Android device – visit ac-market.org for more details.

F-Droid – free

F-Droid is another cool alternative to the official Android store. It is a FOSS catalog – Free and Open Source Software – offering loads of Android apps and games. A user-friendly app, F-Droid provides an easy way to browse the content and an easy way to download apps too.

SlideMe – free

SlideMe is the last of our Android alternatives but is by no means the least. It offers users a great choice of premium applications and games, all for free. It is completely safe to use and is another user-friendly app.

While the Google Play Store is a great app store for Android users, with over 2 million apps and games, it doesn’t offer everything we want these days. With so many iOS alternative app stores, offering iOS apps for free, Android users want a piece of the same action. While not all of these alternatives offer free content, most do and they offer a decent choice too.

We hope you enjoyed this and that you find the alternative app store that suits you. Check them all out – they all offer something different – and keep an eye on the ones that offer a daily premium app for free. It’s a great way of building up your app collection legally and without paying a single cent.