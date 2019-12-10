Best Gifts for Kids 2020

Buying gifts for children can be a tricky task, with fast moving trends making it difficult to keep up with what currently appeals to youngsters.

Toys, technology and educational items are three popular ‘go-to’ areas for many people when they’re considering purchasing gifts for kids.

Ensuring that a gift has longevity is one of the most important considerations for consumers, as the last thing you want is for the child not to get any use out of the item you buy them.

In order to take the leg work out of searching for kids gifts, we’ve scoured the internet to come up with five suggestions that will stand you in good stead during 2020.

Artie 3000 Coding Robot

Mixing fun with learning is a great way to a child’s imagination, and the Artie 3000 Coding Robot is a great way to do just that.

The Wi-Fi-enabled drawing robot gives kids a great grounding in STEM subjects, teaching them how to code patterns and shapes on a PC, tablet or Mac.

The robot’s built-in apps allow kids to get to grips with the basics of coding, helping them to create designs that Artie then faithfully reproduces on paper.

However, Artie’s ability to work with other coding applications gives the robot a much longer lifespan than many similar products.

Once kids have mastered basic code, they can use the other apps to move onto more challenging tasks which will further enhance their coding ability.

That feature takes Artie onto a whole new level, providing kids with skills they will be able to use as they progress through their teenage years and beyond.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

Review sites like BestKidStuff.com are awash with different types of tech to suit every budget, but if you’re looking for something to keep kids occupied look no further than the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet.

It features a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8163 processor, 1.5GB of RAM, an 8-inch display (1,280 x 800 IPS), a 2MP camera and Dolby Atmos-enabled stereo speakers.

While there are certainly more powerful tablets available, the specification is perfectly adequate for casual gaming or streaming video.

Battery life is excellent, offering 11-hours use under normal conditions, but where the Fire HD 8 really shines is the special kids’ version of the tablet.

The package includes a simplified kid-friendly interface and a hard-wearing impact bumper case for added protection.

It also comes with a one-year subscription to the Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited service and a two-year damage and breakage warranty.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo have long been pioneers in the hand-held gaming console market and they have certainly upheld that reputation with the Switch.

Its portability allows you to play games on the move, but comes with the added bonus that you can dock it at home to turn it into a console.

That versatility has seen Nintendo shift more than 30 million Switch consoles and its popularity looks set to continue well into 2020.

Subscribing to Switch Online allows users to play their favourite games over the internet, bringing into line with the other consoles on the market.

With plans to add more games and retro titles over the coming year, the Switch will retain a broad appeal to all types of gamers.

Nintendo’s decision to stick with HD gaming rather than take on PlayStation and Microsoft in their 4K HDR battle has been fully vindicated, making the Switch a superb gift for kids for the foreseeable future.

Snap Circuits SCG125 Green Learning Kit

Elenco’s ‘learn by doing’ strategy has seen them lead the way in the educational toys industry for almost half a century.

Their Snap Circuits SCG125 Green Learning Kit is a great example of the quality of their products, providing kids with endless hours of fun.

It features more than 120 projects that teach kids how electricity works around the home and the benefits of using environmentally-friendly energy.

Users can also play electronic games with family and friends, or build items like security alarms, doorbells or FM/AM radios.

Many educational establishments use Snap Circuits as part of their teaching, highlighting their appeal from a learning perspective.

Elenco have regularly won awards for their products, meaning you can buy the SCG125 Green Learning Kit safe in the knowledge that it is a quality item.

PlayStation 5/Xbox Scarlett

The next big console war will dominate the headlines during the latter part of 2020, with PlayStation and Microsoft set to launch their latest models in the run-up to Christmas.

The PS5 will go head-to-head with the Xbox Scarlett in a battle that is sure to have kids in households across the world yearning to own one or the other.

Each console will have plenty of upgraded tech features, all of which will help to take gaming to a whole new level.

Both are expected to have virtual reality capabilities, opening a world of possibilities for kids who are lucky enough to have either console.

With a plethora of new games set to be launched alongside the consoles, it won’t be difficult to buy gifts for kids next Christmas.