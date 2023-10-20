5 Best Gated Communities In Dubai

Dubai is a dream city of an ultra-luxurious, lavish, opulent, and elegant lifestyle. It is evolving constantly and competing with the Western’s elite living standards. Dubai is a paradise where you will be the eye-witness of wonders you have never seen before. The center of skyscrapers, the largest extravagant shopping malls, and gigantic residential buildings.

Over the last few years, people have become more interested in living in Dubai. There are factors of relocating and upgrading living standards by adopting Dubai’s lifestyle: the eco-friendly environment, the world’s safest and most secure place to live with family, and a bright future for kids, and is also known as a business hub, provides better and profitable opportunities to invest.

Dubai is a home of gated communities developed by worldwide famous, prominent, and master developers. Each corner of the community is well-structured, refined, and furnished properly. These communities have been set as an example of modern infrastructure, architecture, quality of material, style, and proficient usage of smart technology.

Let us have a deep dive into the 5 top gated communities in Dubai. In this post, we have discussed 5 communities in detail with types of properties, locations, benefits, and amenities around the community.

Gated Communities in Dubai

Our top-listed communities are best for families. These residential communities are packed with better facilities for every member of the family. For kids, recreational parks are there, and every type of sports court is there for the young, Mega shopping malls, popular schools, and colleges, outclass medical facilities, fitness centers, and spas are included.

Each community itself is a city with extraordinary, unparalleled facilities.

1. Arabian Ranches

The most favorite community among the residents looking for Dubai’s gated communities is Arabian Ranches. Emaar developers developed this community which is famous for its superior infrastructure, refined interior, and modern architecture.

Arabian Ranches is famous for golf courts and that’s the main reason why most of the expatriates prefer to live there. It is considered a center of sports courts: tennis court, volleyball court, golf court, and polo field.

Swimming pools, walking tracks, stake parks, large lakes, medical clinics, and gymnasiums are the facilities in this family-friendly community.

Types Of Property

This renowned community has 4,000 townhouses and villas and is also known as the popular villa community. It provides innumerable options for buying or renting a property.

International Schools Close to Community

Raffle Nursery

Jumeirah English Speaking School

GEMS United

Ranches Primary School

Medical Center

Aster Clinic

Mediclinic

Motor City, DAMAC Hills, and Mudon Dubai are the other communities close to Arabian Ranches.

If you prefer a peaceful family-oriented environment with high- standards of living, hassle-free, and the community away from the traffic noise of the city then Arabian Ranches is the best option for you.

2. Al Barari

Al Barari is a green hub, a Greenland home of gardens and plant species. It is famous among the best gated communities in Dubai due to extensive plant nurseries and source of attraction for those residents who prefer a natural environment, and green resorts away from artificiality and technology abandoned places. That’s why this fabulous, distinctive community is given the name from an Arabian word meaning “Wilderness”

This nature-friendly community has a wider range of facilities for families, from gourmet restaurants to state-of-the-art fitness, famous international schools, perks for children, recreational parks and sports courts are the part of community.

Types Of Properties

Al Barari offers various sorts of properties. Apartments and villas are the most popular and it has 260 villas in the community. Although it is an affordable community, some of the most expensive villas are also included in the heaven of greenery.

Schools In Community

Dunecrest American School

GEM Winchester School

Medical Center

Al Barari has easy access of just a 30-minute drive to Dubai’s most visited spots: Dubai International Airport, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai.

It has many residential options and the best choices for families.

3. Emirate Hills

For the enthusiasts of Golf, the Beverly Hills of Dubai, Emirates Hills is the most attractive community to live in. It is a home of famous personalities, politicians, and celebrities. It offers a high-quality lifestyle, a luxurious home, and convenient living standards with eminent facilities including championship golf courses, fitness centers, and fine dining spots.

Types Of Properties

Emirate Hills offers marvelous villas surrounded by loverly green parks, lakes, and breathtaking scenery.

Schools In Community

Emirates Hills Nursery

Dubai International Academy

Dubai British School

Medical Center

Saudi German Hospital Dubai

Noor Al Shifa Clinic

Mediclinic Meadows

Emirate Hills is a natural beauty spot with spectacular views of lakes and gardens.

4. Victory Heights

If the residents looking for some affordable residential properties with all the exceptional amenities, a family can expect, then Victory Heights is an excellent community to choose from and can exceed the family’s expectations.

Families can enjoy exclusive golf views and the best dining options. Everything you need is available at your doorstep.

Types Of Properties

The Victory Heights community is a mixture of furnished apartments and luxurious townhouses.

Schools In Community

Victory Heights Primary School

Royal Grammar School Guildford in Dubai

Greenfield Community School

Medical Center

City Centre Clinic Me’aisem

Medcare Medical Center

5. Damac Hills

A vigorous community known for urban architecture, soothing environment away from the hassle of the center of city, exceptional amenities and remarkable sports facilities.

It has entertainment for youth in the form of badminton courts, basketball courts, and a skating park

The ideal location of DAMAC Hills is at AL Qudra Road near Remraam and Mudon

Types Of Properties

DAMAC Hills has multiple options for residential properties. It is a blend of townhouses, villas, apartments, and studios.

Schools In Community

Jabel Ali School

GEMS Metropole School

South View School

Medical Center

Aster Medical Centre

The Closest neighborhoods to DAMAC Hills are: Times Square, Arabian Ranches, Sports City and Dubai Motor City.

Conclusion

Arabian Ranches, Al Barari, Emirates Hills, Victory Heights, and Damac Hills are the 5 top gated communities in Dubai. Each community has its own specifications and attractions. These communities offer all types of properties including Studios, apartments, villas, townhouses, and penthouses. Whether you are a resident or a foreigner, you have multiple options to choose according to your needs, expectations, and affordability.