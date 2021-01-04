What are the Best Free YouTube Intro Makers in 2021

pAs a video content creator, you need to polish your content to keep your viewers’ eyes peeled on your channel. With so much competition, you need to stand out to capture your market. Firstly, Youtube is the most popular video content platform, with over 2 billion active monthly users. Secondly, it has also morphed into one of the most significant search engines, where people find solutions for their specific concerns.

Above all, this evolved into a vibrant social media platform where subscribers like, comment, and share information. Hence, one of the things you need to work on to seal your brand identity is an intro video for all your content. Thankfully, you can rely on a YouTube Intro Maker, an online tool to help you craft your unique intro clip.

Logical Reasons to Use an Intro Maker

As most content creators are pressed for time, intro makers provide a quick and efficient way to customize intros without wasting time and energy. Your intro logo can be a simple log. But a stunning one provides an intricate hook that will keep your audience watching and loyal to your channel. Consider its perks:

Assures Strong Recall For Your Brand

Before Youtube became a sensation, TV shows reigned supreme. And one thing these shows had in common was an intro clip that lasts from 5 to 20 seconds. It may be super short, but it has the power to make strong attachments with your audience. When your regular viewers watch it repeatedly, it becomes embedded in their minds. When they see a familiar image or hear the music, it triggers a specific portion of their brain that reminds them of your brand. Hence, making an intro is one of the best and most cost-efficient ways to begin building your brand. You need to invest just a few hours to create a simple clip that packs a mean punch.

Provides Consistency For Your Channel

When you think of classic brands like Kellogs and Coca-Cola, they share the consistency of their logo. They don’t change it every month because patrons will deem them as inconsistent and not worthy of trust. Similarly, your viewers become wired the same way. If the brand is familiar, they tend to trust it more. As such, you need an intro clip that remains consistent for all the content you churn out for your channel. Even if it is short, it gives your viewers a chance to become familiar with you, which builds trust.

Offers a Great Hook For Your Subscribers

When you make a stunning clip with an intro maker, you provide context for what viewers can expect to see. Moreover, this brief snippet gives them time to settle in, making it easy for subscribers and viewers to see what your videos talk about. Today, with so much content available with a flick of a finger, the market is saturated. As such, you need a visually-appealing and amazing spin to stand out in your niche.

Top 5 Free Intro Makers in The Market

If you don’t have time to make an intro video from scratch, you can use a free intro maker, making your life easy with stunning templates. You can also save yourself money because you don’t need to hire a video graphic editor.

Moreover, you don’t have to invest tons of cash in paying software license fees. You must leverage technology and use free digital tools in the market. Consider the top 5 free intro makers today, which offer an easy way to create stellar-looking intros.

Promo.com

Promo.com offers an entirely free tool that makes intro crafting a breeze. This intro maker holds the tag of being the best in the market as there are no hidden charges, added fees, or watermarks. You get complete access to an extensive library that will allow you to create eye-catching and stunning intro videos. The very easy to use interface assures that even children can get the hang of this. You can enjoy the following perks:

Use stunning video templates

Customize to your heart’s content

Access to free video clips

Stock photos from Getty Images and Shutterstock

Enjoy extensive copyright free music

Add interesting animation clips

Panzoid

This site offers a great editing suite allowing you to modify any of their templates to suit your needs. You can engage with their community to ask for advice. It is also entirely free. The only downsides to Panzoid are:

The busy user-interface that may be difficult to navigate

An outdated dashboard that’s hard to use

Limited animation options which stifle creativity

Biteable

If you’re searching for a free and straightforward intro maker, Biteable is an excellent option since it’s easy to navigate. You can produce stunning 2D intros that look sleek and professional. Unfortunately, this tool doesn’t provide a 3D option. Other caveats to expect include:

Doesn’t offer much personalization

A watermark will be in your intro unless you pay a premium

Images lack oomph and not quite eye-catching

IntroCave

IntroCave is a great tool that allows you to splice content to a base video in their library. You can add impressive particle effects. The only downside is the free option means you need to add a watermark of IntroCave to your videos. If you also want to enjoy HD options, you need to fork out more money. Unfortunately, they only accept PayPal for payments, which can be a drag if you don’t have this account.

Renderforest

You’ll find this digital solution as one of the famous intro makers today. The company has released over 5 million clips so far. They do offer a free option; however, it doesn’t match up with the rest. You get what you pay for. For example, if you want special features, you need an upgrade. The free clips come in 360SD, which in the industry means low quality. You may also find the user-interface problematic. And above all, your intro will have a watermark.

Final Wrap Up

As you can see, though there are several free intro makers in the market, they are not created equal. Knowing the good and the bad of each will help you select the best tool that fits your needs.