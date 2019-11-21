Best Free Online Slot Games For 2020

We live in a fast-paced world, so it is entirely okay if you do not have time to go to a casino and play a few rounds on your favorite slot machine. However, there are alternatives to these casino games that will equally give you that exciting feeling. Instead of going to a physical casino, you can opt for visiting an online one. And if you are a fan of slot machine games, you are lucky since there are thousands of free online slot games. In the text below, we will take a look at some of the best free online slot games that you should play in 2020. Let’s take a closer look:

1. The Cleopatra Slots

This is one of the oldest and most popular slot machines today, and although it is quite old, people still enjoy and love playing this game. It is basically a free version of the original game and most websites offer you complete free play – which means that you will not have to download or register to play. Simply find it, click on it, and enjoy a round or ten.

2. The DaVinci Diamonds Slots

When this game first appeared in Las Vegas, it was something that was truly unique to players. Like all things related to Leonardo Da Vinci, this is a non-traditional slot game. Instead of you using spinning reels to get a combination, the symbols will drop from the top of your monitor, and if you win a line it will explode which will re-trigger the play. In the wide range of available slot game, the Da Vinci Diamonds is truly one of its kind.

3. CATS Slots

Although the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “CATS” is musical, this is actually a changed up version of the games that includes Wolf Run – which is a game that has been played in Las Vegas for decades now. There are things that make this game stand out including the small details and extra retouches that make the game so much more enjoyable and fun to play – and this includes the great sound effects.

4. 777 Slots

You must have heard about the 777 slots, even if you are not entirely familiar with casino games. It has been around for a really long time and if you enter any casino in the world, you will probably be able to see it. It is a fun and interesting game and the free version is probably available on most online casino places. If you want to see other free games you can opt for, check out www.mami188.com.

5. Wolf Run Slots

If you are looking for some classic slot games, look no further since Wolf Run is just behind Cleopatra and Buffalo slots. If you went to a casino in the last decade, you will know at least something about this excellent game. With interesting symbols and relaxing music, you will be able to enjoy this game quite a lot – especially if you are looking for something to do after a long day at work.

6. Hoot Loot Slots

Now, this game is probably the most adorable one in this list and like almost all other games previously mentioned, it is a classic machine in any casino. The online game was recently updated, however, it did not lose its charm. Try it out if you want to see how the new interface looks like.

7. The Golden Goddess Slots

Yet another game featuring amazing stack symbols, The Golden Goddess slot machine will make the symbols fit your entire screen, hence, you will be able to hit a huge win during casual play. The colors and graphics are amazing, and you will be able to enjoy the pleasant sound effects that will fit the theme of this game which is the golden goddess.

8. Jungle Wild Slots

This game implements various features of the G+ category of slots. Hence, you will be able to get high-quality graphics and gameplay that you will truly love – including the free spin bonuses you can get. It is one of the most played G+ games, hence, you should try out the free version to see why people love it so much.

9. 2x3x4x5x Pay Slots

As the name states, these slots will allow you to win big prizes. Though it is a fictional game – meaning that you will not win real cash – it will still bring a lot of excitement when you hit a big jackpot!

10. Family Guy Slots

This one is for all the Family Guy fans out there. It features an interesting setup, sounds, and designs, and it will be perfect if you want to have a laugh. Just as you would laugh while watching this funny TV show!

Conclusion

Now that you know that there is a wide range of free online slot games, do not waste any more time and start trying out different slot games in order to find the one you like best!