What Are the Best Formula for a 6-Month-Old Baby?

Switching to a new formula when a baby turns 6 months or leaving it on the already familiar diet? Why is a new formula needed if a child is perfectly adapted to its first meal? Can a baby have a lack of nutrients if it stays on the first bottle-feeding? Parents often ask such questions, but is it really necessary to change baby food depending on age? The second half of a baby’s life is a new stage in the development of its organism.

There is a need for more energy, minerals, and vitamins, which are not enough in the starting formula. Infant milk is unique because a huge number of scientists around the world are working on its creation. The contents of such food are carefully developed taking into account all the needs of a kid – the nutritional characteristics, additional vitamins, trace elements, and other useful components.

The uniqueness of the adapted formula is precisely in the fact that it maximally suits the needs of a child at each specific age. That is why it recommends giving preference, not to a universal one, but age-appropriate. Usually, the age is marked 1, 2, and 3 on the package where 1 is from birth; 2 stands for 6 months onwards, and 3 is from 12 months.

Why switch to another formula from 6 month-old?

The adaptive capabilities of the gastrointestinal tract of newborns and 6-month-old children are different. At six months, a baby is already trying the first complementary food and is ready to digest some solid products. The composition of the formula also changes, becoming suitable for children of this age. So you need to switch to another infant milk when a kid is turning 6-month-old for it to receive nutrients, vitamins, and minerals in the proper amount.

If you decide not to switch to the appropriate-age formula, it may affect the health of your little one. A kid won’t feel full after feeding, become nervous as soon as the milk runs out because it is simply not enough. That’s why you’ll have to dilute more and more formula to saturate a baby. But this is a load on the stomach and intestines, so your baby has to digest huge amounts of food. So you can just overload the gastrointestinal tract and make your child feel hungry all the time.

How to choose a formula for a 6-month-old?

Of course, only a pediatrician should select a new feeding, but there are some important details you have to pay attention to. Such beneficial elements, for example, lutein for vision, nucleotides for immunity, omega acids for the nervous system are needed to be in the contents. It is also worth deciding whether it is a cow or goat milk base. It is safe to say that goat milk is digested and absorbed better than cow one. On organicsbestshop.com you can find food for kids from birth to 3 years including the ingredients without any GMOs/chemicals, steroids, antibiotics, and added sugar.

Stage 1 formula is slightly higher in calories because a kid faces the most intensive growth and gains weight quickly during its first months of life, respectively, the need for energy is greater. As a child grows, the protein concentration in the formula increases, but the amount of fat decreases, and the number of carbohydrates changes slightly. The set of minerals and vitamins is approximately the same in each stage. Milk formulas for the second half of the first year of life contain more iron.

Starting a new formula feeding

The switching to stage 2 shouldn’t be abrupt, so you can combine stages 1 and 2. After trying a new formula, you need to carefully monitor the reaction of a kid. If you suspect an allergic reaction, consult your pediatrician immediately and look for other feeding options. It is strictly forbidden to use complementary foods a baby isn’t familiar with during the adaptation period.

Starting a new formula feeding should be step-by-step because it is an extremely delicate process. A six-month-old baby takes time to get used to a new diet that will meet the needs of a growing body. Its principle is to gradually reduce the amount of stage 1 and add stage 2. Too slow is not dangerous, just meaningless. As a rule, getting used to a new product lasts a whole week. 6-7 days is the optimal period for a gradual decreasing the amount of old food and increasing the new one. Pediatricians allow the introduction of formulas of the next stage of the same manufacturer faster than the switching to a new brand because they have similar compositions. The common algorithm is as follows:

First day. 5 ml of the new formula is added to the first feeding.

Second day. 10 ml is injected into the first and second feedings.

Third day. 10 ml of stage 2 is added before each feeding.

Fourth day. 20 ml of the new formula.

Fifth day. 50 ml each time you feed a kid.

Sixth day. 100 ml is added.

Seventh day. You can completely replace stage 1 to stage 2.

It is not recommended to switch feeding when a kid is sick of it is teething or interrupting the transition process if a baby refuses the offered food.

What difficulties can you face when changing formulas?

If you are switching your child to a new diet gradually, then, as a rule, there are no side effects. This is normal if stool color or consistency may vary slightly. The switching process can be associated with the problem of rejection of feeding or poor appetite. In such cases, there is no rush to change the diet. The child should be given time to get used to unfamiliar tastes. If the stomach begins to seethe, a rash, diarrhea, or regurgitation appears most likely, the nutrition is not suitable. In this case, you need to visit a pediatrician.

Adapted milk formula is made to be similar to breast milk as much as possible and also fits the age of a baby, and therefore its needs. Therefore, the nutrition of a child must change as it grows and develops.