When asking what are the best eyelash extensions on the market? The answer you get may vary according to who you ask. Everyone has an opinion and an answer. But, opinions are not facts. As facts don’t really exist when it comes to beauty, opinions are therefore all we have.

However, when it comes to information on the internet knowing which opinion to trust can be the issue. We are always told to check the source. But what if the source has a big, trusted name and yet is only the work and opinions of one person? What if someone is being paid to recommend a brand or service?

The best advice for finding the best eyelash extensions on the market is to search the internet. And search it well. Look at a variety of different suggestions as to what the best products are. Look for reviews and testimonies. Seek the advice and insights of professionals. Knowing which eyelashes are good isn’t the same as knowing which eyelashes are good for you.

You will find a variety of ideas online. As you know eyelash extensions can be made out of mink or other animal fur or from man-made synthetic material. Usually, the lists you’ll find feature specific products. For example, according to MSN Lifestyle, the 10 best eyelash extensions of 2021 are:

LASHVIEW Eyelash Extension Kit, Naturals Individual Lashes, Faux Cluster Lashes, ,Bottom Lashes, Individual Lashes With Glue.

LANKIZ Eyelash Extensions, Individual Lashes 0.15mm D Curl, 8-15mm Mink Eyelash Extension.

Volume Lash Extensions, Easy Fan 0.07mm D Curl, MIX-8-15mm, 2D 3D 4D 5D.

Classic Eyelash Extensions, C Curl Mixed Tray, 0.15mm 8-15mm, Matte Black Lashes.

Easy Fan lashes, 0.03 0.05 0.07 0.10 Eyelash Extensions, C D Curl Easy.

LASHVIEW 0.20 Thickness, Silk D Curl Fake Eyelash Extensions, Mixed Tray 8-15mm Natural.

LANKIZ-Eyelash-Extension-Glue,10ml, Individual Eyelashes Glue, 1-2s Semi Permanent Eyelash Glue Individual Lashes.

5D Premade Russian Volume Lashes, 320 Fans Big Box Long Stem Lashes.

Russian Lashes Volume Premade, Fans 5D 0.07 C Curl 13mm, Short Stem Russian.

Eyelash Extension, 0.15 D Curl, Mix-8-15mm, Soft Black Matte.

The Independent lists the following as the best false lashes of 2020 in their article: ‘10 best false eyelashes: Natural and dramatic styles that are easy to apply and comfortable’.

Morphe Mesmerized Premium Lashes

Huda Beauty Jacqueline #20 Lashes

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Secret Lash Tricks Hollywood Red Carpet Lash

Ardell Magnetic Lash Natural Accents

Anastasia Beverly Hills False Eyelashes Georgina

Eylure London Individuals

Red Cherry Lashes Demi Wispy

SOSU By Suzanne Jackson Kendall 3D Fiber Luxury Lashes

Tarte Cosmetics Llama Lashes

Trish McEvoy Instant Pick-Me-Up Lashes

And that’s only from some instantly recognizable sources. There are also a host of great health and beauty bloggers, vloggers and magazines with trusted voices, with many other options to highlight.

Independent review site Homeer, for example, has its list of ‘the 19 Best Eyelash Extensions on the market’ which was ‘researched and tested by prime experts to help you make the best choice’. Typically, it features all the big brand names like Stacy Lash, Beyelian, Fadlash, etc.

What A List Of The Best Eyelash Extensions On The Market Doesn’t Tell You

While those lists are great at giving us an idea of the individual products out there they practically ignore one large factor. Eyelash application. Getting the best eyelashes in terms of looks and cost, is the easy part. Applying those eyelashes, and applying them well without accident or injury, in a manner which has them looking fantastic, requires a certain skill.

This is where a professional steps in. Healthline, in its article entitled: ‘Eyelash Extensions: What Are the Pros and Cons?’ advises that ‘eyelash extensions should only be applied by a certified lash technician who’s undergone training specifically for this procedure’. Glamour magazine which describes eyelash extensions as a ‘game-changer’ as they mean we can ‘wake up with our lashes lengthened, defined and ready to go, without the faff’, says that you should ‘do your research when choosing a place (to get your eyelash extensions) and don’t be afraid to head in for a consultation’. ‘Eyelash extensions applied correctly are amazing, but applied wrong they can compromise your natural lash greatly’, they warn.

The Benefits Of A Professional

When it comes to choosing the best semi-permanent eyelash extensions on the market one person who would have a solid idea of the contenders is an eyelash specialist. Someone who works with them on a daily basis. Someone who sees beyond the marketing and packaging into the heart of a product. With them products have been personally tried and tested. If they don’t work they get left behind.

“You’ll find that eyelash specialists, the really good ones, only have the current best range of eyelash extensions available, said Janette Vince of award winning specialist company DesignerLashes from a celebrity clinic in London. “While ultimately getting lash extensions is about the final look we also realize that other considerations, like whether the mink often used is ethically sourced, which ours is, also come into play.”

“We use these products day in, day out,” she added. “If a product doesn’t fit with our standards of professional ability it doesn’t get used. “Even before it gets anywhere near a customer we have it tested and reviewed.”

The Eyelash Extension Choice Is Yours

You’ve tried to find what the best eyelash extensions in the market are. And you have found there are actually quite a few. The usual brand names are up there as well as a few notable recommended others.

The decision on whether you want to put those eyelashes on yourself, or if you want to get a trained professional to do it is up to you. Obviously, the advice is always to get a professional to do it. It makes sense, right?

If you must soldier on alone at least now you are armed with the right knowledge that may help you make the right choice in just what the best eyelash extension for you is.