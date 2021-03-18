4 Best Epoxy for Plastic in 2021

Plastic is one of the commonest materials suited to be used for a wide array of home appliances. This is a material that can be both highly durable and highly flexible. At the same time, it can be really tough to find the right kind of glue for it since many of the products that can be found in shops are not suited for it. The main reason for this is that plastic has a slippery and smooth surface.

Moreover, the surface can be even more smooth and slippery with different varieties of plastic. Many people consider epoxies to be the second-best tool for fixing all the necessary things around the house, after the good old duct tape. When you take a second look at it, you can see that using duct tape is a bit out of date. Also, epoxies have characteristics that made them more prominent in this case.

For example, they are different from the usual glue because they tend to be stronger than them and to dry quicker than them. It can be said that they have much more overall quality when you compare them to the basic glue. So, you see that finding the right epoxy for it can represent a difficult task. As we said, not all of them would fit plastic material.

Thankfully, every hardware store will provide you with a plethora of epoxies to choose from. You can choose one of these based on your needs, like the type of plastic you have, how strong of an epoxy you need, etc. With that said, we’ve decided to compile a list of the best epoxies you can choose for plastic in 2021. Before we begin, you should have in mind that this is not a ranking of any kind. Without further ado, let us walk you through our list.

Permatex 84145

If you are in need of epoxy you are going to use for small repairs, that will provide you with a strong impact, and what will dry quickly, you should look no further than Permatex 84145. Its effects are starting in a couple of minutes. When it comes to the strength of this epoxy, it can bond up to 3,500 PSI.

Even though we are recommending it mainly for plastic, you can use it for a wide array of materials like glass, ceramics, acrylic, composites, PVC, stone, fiberglass, and woods. The only thing that you can’t do is bond polypropylene and polyethylene. The most impressive thing about it is that you can fill up holes that are up to 1/8-inch in size.

Pros

Effects are performing in a couple of minutes

Can be used for a plethora of materials

Can hold up to 3,500 PSI

Cons

It can get messy sometimes

Cannot be used for bonding polypropylene and polyethylene

Yanyi 13 Moldable

Yanyi 13 is slightly different than all other products that we are going to talk about. The thing that makes it different from others is that instead of being a liquid, this looks like more of a putty. Before you press it into the surface you would like to bond, you need to knead it with your hands. Also, it would be required of a user to mix it with some amount of water.

At the same time, it is different from all other products on this list by the time that it requires to dry. Yanyi 13 requires a little less than an hour to dry, which is a lot more than a couple of minutes, which is an average for other products we’ve talked about. Plus, it can be used for a plethora of other materials besides plastic. However, it is perfect for plastic.

Pros

Durable bonding

Can be tapped and drilled

Corrosion, water, and heat resistant

Cons

Takes a lot of time to dry

Hefty

Devcon 62345

Even though Devcon 62345 has the main use of metal materials, we can highly recommend it for plastic as well. It comes with an alloy that will protect the surface from rust. Even though we are pretty sure than there are not much better products than this one. However, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have any downsides. The one that needs to be pointed out is that its 2,500 PSI maximum strength. At the same time, it takes too much time to dry out. On the bright side, you can use it by drilling it, thread it, and machine it.

Pros

You can machine it, thread it, or drill it

Has non-rusting steel alloy

Cons

Six-hour set time

Up to a day of cure time

The maximum strength of 2,500 PSI

Gorilla 4200101

Gorilla 4200101 is a truly exceptional epoxy that has a built-in syringe that will make the use much easier than you are used to with other epoxies. After you’ve completed that task you’ve had before you, you can reapply the opener and prevent the remaining epoxy from drying out.

This means that you will have the option to use the same epoxy a couple of times. Differently from many other epoxies that you’ve might stumble across, Gorilla 4200101 will do its best to prevent you from making a mess after you finish the task placed before you. This is an exceptionally strong epoxy that will be perfect for any material, especially plastic.

Pros

You can close it and use it several times

Dries pretty clear

Built-in syringe

Cons

Needs some amount of time and the right mixing

Can be difficult to use sometimes