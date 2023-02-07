Comparing 6 Best Enterprise VoIP Providers

VoIP is one of the most important technologies for businesses and has the potential to change how companies communicate with their employees and customers completely. VoIP providers are the backbone of this technology. However, there are numerous VoIP providers in the VoIP market, and each of them offers different features and packages to their customers. This guide will help you compare the best enterprise VoIP providers by evaluating features, pricing, customer service, and more. Read on to check out VoIP services compared;

1. RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. RingCentral offers a suite of products and services that enables businesses to be more productive, collaborative, and successful. Its VoIP services are designed for businesses of all sizes ranging from small start-ups to large enterprises. The company was founded in 1996 with the mission to provide the most reliable communication service that empowers people to work together better. To achieve this goal, RingCentral’s innovative technology is designed to include voice, video, desktop sharing, HD audio and video conferencing, virtual receptionists, and messaging, and faxing capabilities.

It also offers international calling and texting, and you can easily add extensions for your team members. This service provider offers top-notch and reliable customer service support to its customers. Furthermore, RingCentral offers affordable subscription plans ranging between $19.99 to $49.99, depending on the plan you choose.

2. 8×8

8×8 is a leading provider of cloud-based VoIP services. The company has been in business since 1987 and has more than 10 million users in over 100 countries. They offer a range of products and services to help businesses stay connected with their customers, employees, and partners. 8×8 delivers loads of features to customers, some of which include; HD audio and video conferencing, web chat, call recordings, international calling coverage, and you can add extensions for team members.

8×8 is easy to set up on desktops and mobile phones and offers great customer support, as well as unbeatable pricing. This VoIP service is built to withstand high-volume usage, and it offers high-quality security features. 8×8 offers three pricing packages with prices ranging from $15 to $44 per user per month.

3. Vonage

Vonage VoIP service is another top-tier cloud-based voice service that offers a wide range of features and benefits. Vonage VoIP service was created in 2001 to give you the best possible voice, message, and video experience. It’s affordable, reliable, and has all the features you need to stay connected with your staff and clients.

This VoIP service is available for mobile devices, computers, tablets, and home phones; it offers desktop apps and mobile apps. It supports large-scale meetings, CRMs integration, perform on-demand call recording, and many more. Vonage is easy to set up and use so you can get started right away

Vonage offers several 3 categories of subscription plans; mobile, premium, and advanced. The pricing of Vonage ranges from $14.99 to $39.99 per line per month.

4. Nextiva

Nextiva has been delivering innovative communications solutions to businesses for about 20 years. It offers a strong, unified communication system for small-sized businesses up to large-scale businesses. Nextiva’s business communication features include advanced VoIP conferencing alongside call recording, unlimited calling, internet faxing features, and many more. It also offers reliable 24/7 live support, voicemail transcription, auto-attendant, and others. Its pricing ranges between $17.95 to $37.95 per user per month

5. GoTo Connect

GoTo Connect is a VoIP service that offers unlimited nationwide calling. You can use it to make and receive calls from any device, including desk phones, smartphones, and tablets. You can add GoTo Connect to your existing phone system or use it as a standalone service. It’s easy to set up and manage, so you can be up and running in minutes.

Its features include HD audio and video conferencing, web chat, international calling, and much more.

6. Ooma

Ooma VoIP service is a VoIP service offered by Ooma, Inc. The company was founded in 2004, and it offers worldwide calling at competitive rates. Its features include HD audio and video conferencing, web chat, and much more. Ooma also offers international calling coverage and a top-notch customer service experience. It also allows customers to add extensions for team members. Ooma has landline coverage in over 60 countries, and it has more than 1 million customers worldwide.

Ooma offers several 3 categories of subscription plans; Ooma Office Essentials, Ooma Office Pro, and Ooma Office Pro Plus. The pricing of Ooma ranges from $19.95 to $29.95 per user per month.

All of the providers listed above are great options, so take the time to compare their features and find the one that best suits your business.

Tips for a successful implementation of Enterprise VoIP technology in your organization

Assess your Communication Needs:

Before you start looking for the best Enterprise VoIP provider, it’s important to assess your organization’s communication needs. This will help you determine what features are necessary for your business and what features are optional. Some common features that organizations look for in Enterprise VoIP include call forwarding, call recording, auto-attendant, and voicemail to email.

Choose the Right Provider:

There are many Enterprise VoIP providers to choose from, so it’s important to do your research and find the best one for your organization. Look for providers that have a proven track record of delivering high-quality services, have a user-friendly interface, and offer excellent customer support.

Plan the Implementation Process:

Once you’ve chosen the right Enterprise VoIP provider, it’s time to plan the implementation process. This will include deciding on a timeline, setting up the necessary hardware and software, and training your employees on how to use the new system.

Test the System:

Before the Enterprise VoIP system is rolled out to the entire organization, it’s important to conduct a thorough testing process to ensure that everything is working as expected. This will help identify and resolve any potential problems before they cause disruptions to your business operations.

Provide Ongoing Support and Training:

Implementing Enterprise VoIP technology is not a one-time event. To ensure that the system continues to deliver the desired benefits, it’s important to provide ongoing support and training to your employees. This will help them stay up-to-date with the latest features and technologies and enable them to use the system to its full potential.

Conclusion

Implementing Enterprise VoIP technology in your organization can be a game-changer, but it requires careful planning and execution to ensure that the implementation is successful. By following the tips outlined above, you can ensure that your Enterprise VoIP implementation process is smooth, efficient, and delivers the desired results.