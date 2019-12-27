Best Double Din Head Units in 2020

For many people, a proper stereo in the vehicle is just as important as some of the other necessary accessories that come in the basic equipment. Today, with the advancements in technology, we have numerous kinds of different stereos for your vehicle.

However, it is not just about playing music anymore, because we can also have a lot of other options that we could use in a multimedia player in our vehicles, such as Bluetooth connection, Internet, Phone Calls, Navigation, and many more. There are two kinds of most popular music players, single din head unit, and double din head unit.

In recent years, double din head units are the most popular option for media players. While most of the new vehicles have a double din unit as part of the basic equipment, and many others, mostly older cars, have only a single din unit. Nonetheless, there are a lot of double din head units on the market, that you could install in your vehicle.

If you are interested in buying a new Double Din Head Unit, you should navigate to this website, where you can find some of the best Multimedia players for your vehicle. Also, in this article, we are going to present to you some of the most popular Double Din Head Units that you can buy in 2020.

Kenwood Excelon DNX996XR

As we already said, there are many other options besides playing music, that people are looking for when they want to buy a Double Din Unit. And the Excelon DNX996XR represents a perfect example of a multifunctional media player.

The best features of this player from Kenwood are Bluetooth Connection, compatibility with Android and Apple operating systems, Wi-Fi, Parking camera, LED Display with a size of 6.8 inches, and 4 50 watts’ channels. Also, it uses a Garmin system for navigation and has a great equalizer. The price is around 1000 dollars.

Sony XAV-AX100

Sony is a well-known and reputable brand, especially when it comes to audio systems. This double din unit is compatible with iOS and Android, which is very important because most of the people are using some of these two on their smartphones. The display is a 6.4 LED touchscreen.

There are four speakers with the power of 55 watts and a dynamic amplifier for better music experience. You can connect a parking camera with this device, and there is an option for hands-free via Bluetooth. The price of this device from Sony is around 300 dollars.

Corehan Android

One of the best features of the Corehan media device is a big 6.95 LCD. It uses an Android operating system and has all of the functions of an average tablet. The Corehan Android media device has a GPS, WiFi, Android 8, and it supports 3G for internet connection.

Furthermore, the processor of this device is a Quad Core with 1.8 GHz, and it has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage memory. With a large screen and an option to play videos in a resolution of 1080 pixels, it is great for watching movies, or while you are using navigation. The price is around 250 dollars.

Jensen VX7020

Jensen is one of the most popular double din head units in North America. And has a lot of functions that make it user-friendly. It supports CD, DVD, USB, and SD card. There are four speakers with the power of 40 watts each.

From other features, the best ones are Bluetooth connection, pre-installed navigation, and support for the buttons on steering wheels. The screen is a 6.2 LCD with a high resolution, and there is also HDMI connectivity. The price of Jensen VX7020 is 190 dollars.

BOSS Audio BV9362BI

If you are interested in buying the double din head unit, but you are not ready to invest a lot of money in it, then BOSS Audio BV9362BI is perfect for you. First of all, it has almost all of the functions that we could find in some much more expensive devices, such as Bluetooth, parking camera support, USB, SD, DVD, and CD, and much more.

Also, you can connect it with your smartphone and use hands free while you are driving. There are four speakers with a maximum power of 80 watts. Also, there is an FM tuner and a great equalizer. Furthermore, there is a 3-year warranty for this device, which costs less than 100 dollars.

Atoto A6

The Atoto A6 is another great Android device for vehicles, with an option for screen mirroring and installed Google maps. It represents a product with the best value for money. Also, is has a great LCD with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels.

This device is compatible with the control buttons on the steering wheel. When it comes to the quality of music, there are four speakers with 45 watts and a decent equalizer. The price of this multimedia device for a vehicle is around 150 dollars.

Pioneer AVH-290BT

Pioneer is one of the most popular brands in the industry of music devices for vehicles and model AVH-290BT is another device that is proving that. This one represents a compact device with an LED touch screen of 6.2 inches. It is compatible for connection with both iOS and Android devices.

For quality streaming of music and videos, there are four speakers in charge, with the power of 45 watts each, and the equalizer with 5 bands. Also, there are Audio and USB ports and connections for a parking camera. This product is one of the cheapest from Pioneer, with a price of around 160 dollars.

Alpine ILX-107

Alpine is a brand that is well-known for making high-quality products, especially sound systems. The main target of Alpine with their model ILX-107 are users of Apple devices since it is compatible with them and share the same engine.

Some of the best features are the 7-inches VGA touchscreen, four speakers with 50 watts of power, connectivity with steering wheel buttons and back camera. Also, it supports an Apple Satellite, iTunes, and Apple CarPlay. The price is around 600 dollars.