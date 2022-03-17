Best Curb Appeal Improvements to Make this Spring

Spring is on its way! After months of snow, slush, and ice, the warm, sunny days filled with the feeling of new life and renewal of spring are almost here. Why not make some improvements to renew and refresh your home’s curb appeal to welcome in the new season?

Whether you’re planning on selling your home or just want to freshen up your home’s appearance, investing in your home’s curb appeal is a worthy project with a multitude of benefits.

Curb appeal is the first impression your home makes to visitors, whether they be potential buyers or visiting family and friends, and first impressions matter more than you might think. According to the ShawnLeppGroup, the impact of curb appeal in attracting buyers to consider your home and help garner multiple offers cannot be understated. If the outside of your home is neglected, unattractive or rundown, it can put off buyers and make them less likely to consider checking out the rest of your house.

There’s no need to be concerned about the time and cost of these improvements. There are certainly options for significant renovations and big projects, but there are many simple tweaks and adjustments that can be implemented that have a considerable impact as well. You will be surprised at the simplicity of many of the curb appeal boosts that go on to have a substantial effect on the appearance of your house.

With that, let’s look at how to boost your home’s appearance, impress visitors and get your house looking its best for the spring season.

Make Your Hardware Shine

Many homeowners breeze past their mailbox, house numbers, and porch light fixtures every day without giving them a second thought. Eventually, these things fade into the background. But potential buyers will notice the dings, dust and dents on these elements immediately. Not only that, but when they’re shiny and new, it lifts your home’s appearance in a way that will surprise you.

If they’re out-of-date or particularly dingy, you should consider replacing these elements, and it’s a good idea to be sure they complement each other rather than mixing and matching. If they’re in relatively good condition, give them a good clean to get them shining like new.

Add an Instant Garden

Maybe you don’t have the greenest thumb or the time to dedicate to a huge garden, but container gardens make it easy and straightforward to add plant life to your home’s exterior. Container plants add a welcoming effect that is both low maintenance and brings an abundance of energy and color to your home’s appearance. They can be bought in ready containers from any garden center. Add color with attractive options such as marigolds, geraniums and petunias.

Spruce Up the Front Door

The front door of your home is the focal point of your home’s aesthetic. Paint that’s peeling or chipping does not send a good impression, nor does faded or dull paint. If it’s been a while since you’ve painted it or you never have, it’s a good idea to give it a fresh coat of paint.

You can choose a more neutral hue such as gray, brown or black, or consider a pop of color to differentiate it from surrounding homes and really draw attention. Just be sure not to opt for something too overpowering. Consider colors like deep red or navy blue.

Also, be sure to clean and polish the doorknob and fixtures, and make sure sidelights have been thoroughly washed and are squeaky clean.

Outdoor Lighting

What good is curb appeal if it can’t be seen? Sure, you’ll take photos of your home in broad daylight, but for evening viewers or visitors, you want them to be able to see where they’re going. Installing outdoor lighting can help to complement the features you choose to highlight and provide a significant safety boost, ensuring visitors don’t trip or fall. You can choose to add accent lighting to trees or the house or provide illumination along any walking paths.

Basic Maintenance

This might seem like an obvious one, but it’s worth mentioning. Ensuring your property, lawn, and garden are neat and tidy is a significant curb appeal factor. Cracks in the driveway or walkways are unappealing and give a neglected look to your home. Patch up these cracks and seal the driveway. Ensure your porch is in good condition, and ensure your lawn is properly sodded, watered and mowed.

Garage Door

Like your front door, a garage door has a massive effect on the appearance of your home. Updating your garage door is a huge opportunity to boost your curb appeal without having to make a significant investment. Garage door replacements actually have a high return on investment if you’re selling and improve not only your home’s curb appeal but also its functionality. If you don’t want to replace it entirely, give it a fresh coat of paint and brand-new hardware to get a fresh new look.

Clean, clean, clean

Wiping off winter’s grime will have an enormous impact on your home’s appearance and impression. Throughout the rain, snow, sleet, and slush of winter, your house collects a buildup of debris and dirt, which in turn pulls down its appearance and makes your home look drab.

Clean off your siding, windows, porch and eavestroughs. Be sure to find the proper technique for cleaning based on the materials you’re dealing with. While you’re at it, inspect the siding for cracks, mold and other issues and keep an eye out for leaks or cracks near your windows. If necessary, consider any repairs and a fresh coat of paint.

Whether you decide to make all of the improvements on this list or just a few, spending time beautifying your home for long-lasting curb appeal is a great idea. Maybe you’re hoping to impress potential buyers, or you want to be able to take pride in your home’s appearance. Whatever your motivations, boosting your curb appeal has endless benefits.