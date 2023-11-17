7 Best Crypto for Long-Term Investment

Investing in cryptocurrencies has become increasingly popular, and for good reason. The potential for substantial gains has drawn the attention of investors worldwide.

This article will explore the benefits of fundamental cryptocurrency investment compared to short-term strategies, evaluate which might be the best crypto to buy now for long term.

We will briefly delve into index investing and how it might be considered the best solution for people who choose long-term purchases over risky daily trading on volatile markets.

Benefits of long-term investment

Stability and Growth: Long-term investors benefit from the overall growth trajectory of the cryptocurrency market. While short-term fluctuations can be volatile, such trends have shown significant growth, especially for established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Diversification: Holding a variety of cryptocurrencies in a long-term portfolio can help spread risk. Diversifying across different assets can mitigate the impact of a single cryptocurrency’s poor performance.

Reduced Stress: Long-term investors can avoid the stress of constant monitoring and trading that often comes with short-term strategies. This approach allows you to ride out market fluctuations with a more relaxed mindset.

Best cryptocurrencies for long-term investment

Now, let’s delve into the best long term crypto coins. This list of assets have demonstrated strong potential and use cases that make them attractive options for investors looking to hold onto their assets for an extended period with good balance.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin, often called digital gold, is the pioneer of cryptocurrencies. Its limited supply, decentralized nature, and widespread adoption make it a solid choice for long-term investors. Bitcoin has consistently shown resilience and the potential for substantial growth. It is always “a must” to have a good share of BTC for a long and stable run.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency and a platform for decentralized applications (DApps), smart contracts, stablecoins, etc. Its innovative features and continuous development make it a compelling investment option, especially as it transitions to Ethereum 2.0, which aims to improve scalability and energy efficiency.

Although The Merge dramatically improved Ethereum’s energy efficiency, it didn’t alleviate poor transaction speeds or high gas prices. This may lead to transactions taking longer to process when the network is saturated. Finance charges are likewise rather hefty. Users will have to wait for Ethereum to roll out a special update called “danksharding.” The Ethereum development site claims that proto-sharding, a stage along the way, would use rollups to save expenses. Fees might be reduced using rollups, which combine many transactions into one on the first layer.

With this huge development in mind, buying ETH might sound as a good investment strategy for future profit.

3. Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally. BNB offers various use cases within the Binance ecosystem, such as reduced trading fees, token sales on Binance Launchpad, and participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.

Despite several scandals in 2023, Binance proceeds in expanding its operations around the world and is still considered a top player in the crypto sphere. That’s why it’s good to have BNB in a portfolio.

4. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano focuses on sustainability, scalability, and interoperability. Its research-driven approach and commitment to peer-reviewed development make it a strong contender for long-term investment. Cardano’s potential to disrupt various industries, including finance and supply chain, adds to its appeal.

In 2021, Cardano introduced a significant update known as a “hard fork,” which enabled the deployment of smart contracts. In September 2022, another hard fork called Vasil was initiated to enhance Cardano’s scalability. Additionally, Cardano introduced AdaSwap, a platform for decentralized financial applications, potentially elevating its status as a Web3 network and increasing its value for those who look in the future.

5. Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is a platform designed for creating custom blockchain networks and decentralized applications. Its unique consensus mechanism, Avalanche consensus, offers high scalability and security. All three of Avalanche’s blockchains operate separately to verify trades. Avalanche can process up to 6,500 transactions per second, making it very scalable. Consequently, it’s growing popular among Ethereum-based projects. This innovation positions AVAX as a promising long-term investment option and a promising platform.

6. Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a multi-chain network that facilitates interoperability between different blockchains. Its vision of a connected and scalable blockchain ecosystem makes it a compelling choice for long-term investors. Polkadot’s parachain auctions and expanding ecosystem contribute to its potential.

7. Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is vital in bridging smart contracts with real-world data, enabling decentralized applications to interact with external information. As the DeFi and smart contract space grows, Chainlink’s relevance and utility make it an attractive long-term investment. The project has a strategic collaboration with Google, through which the digital giant company will employ Chainlink’s protocol to link customers to Google’s cloud services.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, DocuSign creator Tom Gonser, and former LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner are all on the advisory board for Chainlink Labs. The renowned names around and the dynamic development prove that this project is a good fit for a portfolio.

Quick tips: how do you pick your crypto or a basket of assets

When considering cryptocurrency investments, it’s essential to navigate numerous options wisely. Longevity stands as one of them. Assessing how long a cryptocurrency has been in existence and a proven record is vital. One should always look for cryptocurrencies with price stability and popularity growth history.

Technology is also another essential factor to consider. Before investing, examining the technology behind a cryptocurrency, focusing on usability and security features, should be your first action. Also, look at the adoption rate. With high adoption indicating liquidity and convenience for transactions, one can consider spreading your investments across different market sectors for risk management.

For example, Bitcoin and Chainlink are among the safer choices, thanks to widespread usage and support from reputable tech companies. Ethereum, despite recent uncertainties, offers growth potential for 2023 as it continues to innovate and remains the second-largest cryptocurrency. Finally, for beginners, Bitcoin is a suitable starting point for risk-tolerant novice investors, given its widespread acceptance and status as a benchmark.

Remember that the cryptocurrency market is highly dynamic, and it’s essential to conduct thorough research and consider your investment goals and risk tolerance before making any decisions. This market still is speculative and long-term cryptocurrency investment offers numerous advantages, including stability, diversification, and reduced stress compared to short-term trading.

Also, pay attention that a choice of a balanced basket of various cryptocurrencies might be a good option over choosing a single coin purchase. This approach is called portfolio or index investment.