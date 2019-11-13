Best CotoMovies Alternative to Watch Movies Online

Streaming movies on mobile devices has become a very popular pastime. With better data plans available and much better device screens, people can watch their favorite movies and TV shows wherever they are whenever they want. Because of that, apps like CotoMovies are being used more and more, but those of you using CotoMovies will be disappointed to learn that it is no longer being supported – visit appvalleyapp.com to learn more about it.

There are loads of other movie streaming apps available

Top CotoMovies Alternatives:

We had a good look through the streaming apps available in the iOS and Android Store and found several that are completely legal; our tests also showed that they were safe, reliable, and do what they claim to do.

Amazon Prime

Amazon is a name that everyone knows and not just as an online marketplace. Although Amazon itself is free to use, they do offer a subscription service called Amazon Prime Video; among other benefits, the subscription price gives you access to tons of movies and TV shows. Not all of them are free; some can be rented or purchased, but there are plenty of free ones included, and the service is regularly updated with new content. New users do get the option of a 30-day free trial.

Hulu

A free app, Hulu, is proving popular because of the sheer amount of content it offers. You can watch thousands of movies and TV shows, including the latest ones, along with tons of other content too. It features one-click access to whatever you want to watch, works on all platforms, and has support for Chromecast. However, it is a web-based streamer, and there is no offline mode.

Netflix

Another subscription service, Netflix is the most popular streaming service in the world. New accounts can get a free 30-day trial, and you can watch all the latest movies and shows and a huge selection of older ones too. Regular updates bring new content all the time, and a recognition engine helps you to make choices based on what you watch. Be aware that content varies by country.

Mediaset Play

Another free app, Mediaset Play, is full of TV series, movies, documentaries, TV shows, foreign language channels, and many more. Among some of the cool features included are the ability to cast to a larger screen and a Restart feature, which means you won’t miss the beginning of a show or movie again.

Vudu

Vudu falls into the free category too, but it is supported by ads – these are not intrusive and won’t spoil your viewing. With plenty of movies and shows to choose from, you can watch in HDX and take advantage of Airplay support. Vudu offers more than 10,000 titles with the option of downloading some for offline watching.

Tubi TV

Tubi TV offers a huge selection of movies and shows, both old and new. You can watch some of the latest movies, the most popular, and the very best in TV shows and series. Features include subtitles for every video, a dark theme, and a smooth media player. You can rewind or fast forward 30 seconds and choose your streaming quality.

Sony Crackle

Sony Crackle offers a huge selection of movies and other content shown on all the Sony channels. That includes Sony originals, documentaries, and much more. You are required to sign up for an account, which is free, and to create your own watchlist. A recommendation engine makes recommendations to you based on what you watch, getting better the more you view. There are ads, as there are on most free streaming apps, but it is compatible with all platforms. Be aware that some content is geo-restricted.

Those are just some of the options available to users today. It is sad when popular apps such as CotoMovies disappear but, with so many apps available these days, you should never be stuck for choice – more are being released every day.

While not all of these apps are free, those that require you to have a subscription do provide a decent free trial, usually 30 days, and they do offer great value for money.

Do try these, see what suits you and what offers the movies and shows you want to watch. Don’t forget to share this and get more cool tips by following us on Facebook.