Best Corded Stick Vacuums

Corded stick vacuums are becoming popular once again. They are easily beating their cordless counterparts in almost all terms like functionality, price, durability, and performance. Having corded stick vacuums offers you the possibility of vacuuming without running out of power, and by doing that, becoming uninterrupted. Plus, they offer many beneficial elements that stick vacuum can offer like convertible and being lightweight.

If you decided that you are going to buy a stick vacuum instead of a traditional one, you are in the right place. You can choose between having a corded stick vacuum and cordless stick vacuum. Which one of these two types is better? Well, we will get you through some reviews which potentially influence your future acquiring. By looking on our list you will learn about all the important differences. We selected the top 10 corded stick vacuums you can find on the US market.

Cordless vs. Corded Stick Vacuums

When charged to the fullest, cordless vacuums will allow you to vacuum your house whenever you want and who many you want. Because of its design, it can successfully areas who are usually hard to reach like above-ground areas and stairs. When it comes to the corded stick vacuums can restrict movement at a certain percentage. For example, if you have multiple floors or very large rooms to vacuums, you might need to stop every now and then to unplug and plug to different sources of power.

When it comes to suction, it doesn’t matter what type of vacuum you want to buy. The important thing is how good is its suction. How powerful is that particular vacuum? If you acquire a vacuum that has low suction power, that could easily turn into a bad piece of the deal. Plus, if a vacuum has a high power of suction and has bad batteries at the same time, you can have another problem. You will face the issue of changing batteries every now and then. Durability has no big differences between these two types of vacuums.

Overview

Shark Flex DuoClean

Hoover Linx Corded

It is highly likely that you will come across Shark`s products on any list that has the task of presenting the best vacuum cleaners. This is surely not a surprise because this vacuum cleaner, Shark Flex DuoClean is a device that literally makes magic. This is one of the best vacuum cleaners in this year so far. Because of its versatility, you have an easy job of getting rid of all the debris and mud from your carpets or other surfaces you have in your household.

This vacuum cleaner has so many qualities that we can’t even begin to count them. DuoClean from Shark utilizes a bristle brush to clean deep carpets and soft kind of brushes for cleaning hard floors. Plus, this device does a great job of cleaning pet hair that could potentially accumulate if you have them in your home. Not only pet hairs, but Shark Flex DuoClean will also preserve you the time you would waste with cleaning different types of dander.

If you have problems with allergies, then there is another reason why you should choose this device for your home. You can rest assured that any kind of pollen will escape the machine after it is sucked right into it. Also, this vacuum uses anti-allergen seal technology that prevents 99.9% of pollutants from escaping Shark Flex DuoClean. As we talked earlier, versatility is the main characteristic of this device, and that makes it one of the best-corded stick vacuum cleaners you can find on the US market.

Pros

Low noise device

Crevice tool

Dirt cup is easy to clean

Lightweight

Long power cord

Powerful and constant suction

Good for pet hair removal

Five-year warranty

Cons

Small dirt cup

Top-heavy design

Let us continue with our list. We have another lightweight corded stick vacuum that caught our attention because of its qualities. As it was the case with the previous one on our list, this one is almost as versatile as the product from Shark. You can use Hoover Linx Corded to vacuum many different surfaces like low pile carpets, rugs, and hard floors. In order to ensure constant and powerful during all times, Hoover Linx uses something that is called cyclonic technology.

What this technology does is preventing the large amounts of debris from blocking the filter and damaging the vacuum cleaner in the process. This is one of the things that prolong the life duration of the vacuum alongside washable filter, and some other elements. Naturally, you can save some money with this technology, you would avoid replacing the parts. As we said, its versatility helps with cleaning many different surfaces. For example, when cleaning a room, you will easily go around objects like tables and seats without any problems.

Pros

Good for cleaning area rugs, hard floors, and carpets

Lightweight

Low profile base

Filter is washable

Cleaning bristles

Easy for reaching surface under furniture

Twenty-foot cord release

Cons

Dirt cup too small

Short power cord

Things You Should Consider When Buying Vacuum Cleaner

There are several things that need your attention before you make the decision of buying a particular corded stick vacuum. We are going to present you with some of them.