Best Commercial Fertilizer Spreaders on the Market

A majority of people who love tending to their garden love to keep it as green as possible. Not only that, they are considering it the key factor of having a beautiful garden. That is true but nature can’t do it on her own, she needs a human hand. This is especially visible during the springtime when the soil is full of vital mineral ingredients. In order to keep your lawn green, you need to supply it with fertilizers frequently.

Spreading fertilizers is like walking on this ice because using too much could potentially damage your lawn, and using small amounts will not show any results. So, the question is, how to do this properly? Well, you can use fertilizers spreaders for finding the best possible amounts of fertilizers. When using these devices, you can spread manure, fertilizer, sand, compost, seeds, and moss/lime with the highest pace and perfectly spread.

Finding the best fertilizer spreader on the market is not an easy job. There are many manufacturers out there claiming that they have the best possible product for the market. So, spreading the fertilizer could be fun and easy enough if you come across the best one you can. When looking for the best possible fertilizer spreader on the market, you should look for several elements that make some fertilizer spreaders more quality than others. Let us present you with our list of the best fertilizer spreaders.

Earthway 2150

If you want to have an influence on your garden`s productivity, you should feed your garden frequently and proper. Naturally, when something is taken good care of, it looks both fresh and healthy. So, you should use the best fertilizer spreader on the market you can encounter. One of them is Earthway 2150 50-pound Commercial Broadcast Spreader is surely, one of the best ones you can find on the market today.

This device is not only having quality when it comes to fertilizer spreading, but it also does that with the utmost quality within the minimum amount of time. Earthway 2150 is a strong-built fertilizer spreader which offers the quality spreading of weed killer, seed, and fertilizer. This device can hold up to 50 lbs of fertilizer material at one time. Due to many features you can choose from, this fertilizer spreader stands out of the crowd of other fertilizer spreaders.

Earthway 2150 has a simple, but beautiful design, rugged construction, and an efficient spreading system. It features pneumatic, 13-inch tires which are able to roll over slopes, rocks, and hills without stopping or slowing too much. This device offers three adjustment positions which will offer the user the best possible position which provides the utmost comfort and easy handling. This is a high-quality device which can last to more than a decade if used properly.

Features

Adjustable spreader gauge

175 load capacity

The capacity of 50 Ibs fertilizer

Even spreading

Three holes for even coverage

Durable frame

Pros

American product

Easy to move

Good design

Adjustable handle

Wheels

Cons

Requires physical strength for good control

Assembling takes a lot of time

Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard

Spreading fertilizer is one of the most essential components of garden care. By doing that frequently, you will preserve your garden and keep it beautiful and healthy. Usually, fertilizer spreaders can be too much to handle sometimes. So, if you want a lightweight fertilizer spreader, then a fertilizers spreader Scoots Turf Builder is the perfect choice for you. The capacity of this fertilizer spreader is pretty impressive, with its materials which are enough for 5,000 square feet.

It doesn’t matter what season it is, summer, spring, winter, or fall, you always need to apply certain materials which would help you in your lawn maintaining. This device is designed for spreading rock salt, ice melt, seeds, and fertilizers. Also, this device is the perfect choice for people who have small lawns. Because of its precision, this spreader makes sure that all of the lawn will be covered. This device is both lightweight and compact. Besides all the things you can put in this device; you can use a lawn insect killer.

Features

Made of durable plastic

Perfect for small lawns

Spreads lawn insect killer

Can hold up to 5,000 square feet materials

Lightweight

9-inch diameter wheels

Pros

Easy for control

Cheap

Lightweight

Assembled

Seed drip is adjustable

Cons

The plastic is too lightweight

Not good for ice melt spreading

Scotts Easy Hand-Held

Who doesn`t love keeping their garden healthy and beautiful all year? Making the perfect garden is not a job that can be finished in one day. There is a lot of hard work people need to invest in making a garden the best it can be. Naturally, providing proper care for your garden means that you need to provide regular feeding to it.

Using Scotts easy hand-held broadcast spreader will allow the user to feed his lawn frequently in the best possible way. The user has the opportunity to spread grass seed and lawn feed much easier than without it. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fertilizer spreader or a seed distributor, choosing this device will be the best choice you will make when it comes to fertilizer spreaders.

This device is the perfect choice for small lawns. Besides fertilizer spreading and seed distribution, this device can be used for spreading ice melting products during the winter. Because of its heavy construction, this device will surely last very long. With Scotts Easy, you can spread fertilizer up to 1,000 square/feet by using this device. It is pretty easy to use, you just need to adjust settings and turn it on.

Features

Good for small lawns

Reduces wrist fatigue

Designed for ergonomically

Spreading ice-melting products

Adjustable dispenser

Pros

Lightweight

Not expensive

Easy for cleaning

Made of light plastic

Can spread Calcium Chloride

Cons