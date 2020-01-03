Best CBD-Infused Drinks

You already know that CBD products come in different “shapes and sizes”. However, did you know that you can find drinks that contain CBD as well?

CBD-Infused drinks are available on the market because they do not contain any psychoactive properties. Many people hesitate to try out CBD-infused drinks because they are afraid they will get high.

But, that’s not the truth.

You are perfectly safe and you do not have to worry about getting high. This sort of drink has many different advantages. For instance, it may reduce the symptoms of different types of anxiety. Besides that, it appears to relieve pain and reduce blood pressure and inflammation.

All these useful things you can find in a small bottle or glass. It doesn’t matter if you are a fan of soda, coffee, wine, or tea. You can find the mentioned properties in all sorts of drinks. We suggest you check Botanicm for more pieces of information about the CBD-Infused drinks.

Anyway, let’s start with the list.

Sprig

If you are a big fan of Coca-Cola, then you know that they are planning to release a new version of soda that contains CBD. Until that happens, we have an alternative.

This product is sweetened and flavored naturally. Fortunately for consumers, this product comes with different ingredients. For example, it comes in Citrus sweetened with cane sugar. Still, if you are not a big fan of that, then you can try out zero-sugar in different flavors such as Melon, Sparkling Lemon Tea, and Citrus.

It doesn’t matter which type of soda you plan to use. Each can has 20mg of all-natural CBD that is delivered from agricultural hemp.

If you go to the gym, we suggest you consume it after a long workout.

Aurora Elixers

Aurora Elixers tonic has 15mg of CBD and consumers will have the option to pick between two flavors. More precisely, you will be able to choose between Grapefruit Rosemary and Aurora’s Lavender Spice tonics. Both “versions” contain carefully measured levels of CBD. Besides that, they contain around 8 grams of sugar and all-natural ingredients.

Don’t worry, you won’t get crossfaded. The hemp oil Aurora sources contain zero THC.

Kickback Coldbrew

The first thing that the majority of people do when they get up is drinking coffee. A cup of coffee probably wakes you up, but you now have a more effective alternative.

Have you ever tried CBD-infused vegan coffee? Well, it is the right time to do it now. Each serving of this coffee contains 20mg of CBD. Thanks to the properties of CBD, you will start your day calm, but energized at the same time. It is a perfect choice if you have some important tasks to compete at work.

The consumers will have the option to choose between 5 flavors

Just Peachy

Golden Cashew

O.G. Cold Brew

Matcha

Coffee Data

Cannawine

The wine fans are also going to have the opportunity to meet the true power of CBD. Cannawine is a sugary and sweet Spanish wine that contains 14.5% of alcohol. It is a mix of carinana grapes and Garnacha that are mixed with CBD. We suggest you keep it in your refrigerator because wine only tastes great when it is cold.

It seems that this wine has a good antidepressive influence on the consumer. Still, that doesn’t mean you should drink the entire bottle yourself. One glass of wine during lunch will be more than enough.

Oleo

One of the benefits of CBD is anti-inflammation and Oleo is a great choice if you need it for that purpose. This product is made of CBD-infused coconut water. Athletes should use it for sports recovery because of the properties that this product contains.

This company has a specific way of making this product. They use Micro-Encapsulated CBD that wraps the molecules of CBD in a binding material that contains natural carbohydrates. Because of that, this product offers more bioavailability and it influences your body a lot faster.

Bonus Tip: Start Slow

All these drinks taste good and it seems that they have some powerful properties. Yet, you won’t be able to find out that if you start consuming them more than necessary. This especially counts if you are a first-time CBD consumer.

It is recommendable that you start with not more than 40 milligrams of CBD per day. You will see how your body reacts. The reaction you get will tell you how much mgs you should consume in the future.