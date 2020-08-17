Best Casinos in Venice, Italy in 2020

Italy, the country with a lot of breathtaking historical sites. Even better, we can say that every house and every street breaths the history that accumulated over the past 3000 years. If we were to talk about cities where you can see most of these, people would say Rome and Venice. Even though Rome is the capital city where you can enjoy a plethora of different things, both in a historical and entertaining way, Venice is a city that’s something you will never see in any other town in the world. It is known for its canal system that goes throughout the town and provides people with an opportunity to see all of its sites while on a boat. This is a chance that every person who visits this city needs to take, without a doubt. It goes without saying that this is a unique town.

That doesn't mean that there are no many other things you can do in this city. One of the things that this city is known for is casinos. Maybe you weren't aware of this fact, but this city has a couple of them has some exceptional casinos. Not only Benice, but we can also say that for a lot of different cities in Italy. Anyway, we are going to focus only on the city of Venice in this article of ours. It doesn't matter what kind of casino you are looking for, you will be able to find every possible type of casinos you want. Therefore, we are going to provide you with a list of the best casinos you can find in this memorable city and near it. Without further ado, let us begin.

Ca’ Noghera

We are going to start this list of ours with a casino that represents a perfect combination of history and modern casinos. This casino was opened back in 1999 and since then it is depicted as one of the most popular casinos in the whole town. Since this is both a hotel and casinos, you will be happy to know that it is located pretty close to Marco Polo airport. Also, we are talking about a 5k square meters of pure casino entertainment. It was home to numerous poker tournaments of the world series. Moreover, many different types of slot machines can call this casino their home.

You will be happy to hear that there are more than 600 of them to participate in. Plus, countless the fashion shows, concerts, and plays were hosted in this casino. There are three restaurants you can enjoy in some of the best dishes from Italian cuisine. All three of them are paying homage to Marco Polo. If you read some of the online reviews you can find on the internet, you will see that there are a plethora of different, unique dishes you can try in one of these. These unique dishes are completely unique for these three restaurants only and you will find them nowhere in the world.

Ca’ Vendramin Calergi

Ca’ Vendramin Calergi is a casino located in the district of Cannaregio. This one is both a casino and a historical site. The building, home to this casino, was built back in the fifteenth century. This location is famous for a good amount of reasons. For example, it is located near the primary canal system. Moreover, this place has a lot of history. This is a place where Richard Wagner, a famous composer, died. Today, this building is both a casino and a home to the museum committed to this important historical figure.

When talking about a casino itself, many people describe it as the heart and soul of the city’s gambling scene. Here you can participate in a wide array of different games like poker, blackjack, slot machines, and roulette. At the same time, you can enjoy some of the finest Italian cuisines in a restaurant called Wagner Restaurant. Without a doubt, we are talking about the most popular casino in the whole city. In the end, you can book a night in one of 150 rooms in a casino, who was designed by some of the most popular artists in the area when it was built.

Casino Lido

In the 20th century, a casino was opened near the beach. This is the reason why it was called Casino Lido. Lido is a beach in Italian. This is a casino that provides its customers with an exceptionally unique atmosphere that can be described as perfect for casinos. We usually get a glimpse of this atmosphere in Hollywood movies. Just imagine this atmosphere with a touch of Mediterranean feeling and you have Casino Lido. This is one of the most popular casinos in the area, not just in the town of Venice. Anyway, you will be able to enjoy some of the best possible services, both in terms of playing casino games and hotels.

This whole area is surrounded by a plethora of hotels, just in case. You can participate in a wide array of different games, usual for a majority of casinos, like poker, blackjack, roulette, etc. The casino was widely represented as one of the most popular ones in the area for a good amount of time. The atmosphere inside the casino will provide you with a sense of the early thirties. Therefore, you are in one hell of a ride, in every possible way. Sadly, the casino was closed for a couple of years. However, there are some signs that it will be open in the nearest possible future.

The Conclusion

As we’ve already said, Italy is a beautiful country that has a plethora of things to offer. Therefore, you shouldn’t wait any longer and visit it as soon as possible. Besides all the things you can expect from this country, you need to check out its casino scene, most definitely. Here, we’ve provided you with two of them you can visit right now and one that you can look forward to.