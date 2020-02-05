Best Casinos in Singapore in 2020

History of casinos may not be as long and illustrious as in some other places, but what they lack in tradition, they more than make up in luxury and style.

Unlike Hong Kong and Macao, Singapore wasn’t too fond of gambling throughout its history. The government considered gambling a vice and did everything in its power to stop it.

The only allowed form of gambling was Singapore Pools, a lottery operator, which generated S$4 billion annually in 2005. That means that citizens of Singapore spent on average S$11 million per day playing the lottery.

In 2007 the company was even more successful, raking in $7.2 billion. When you factor in illicit forms of gambling, the number is much higher. The most popular Singapore Pools games are 4D and Toto. The other popular gambling activity is social gambling. People play mahjong and other games with their friends for small amounts of money, just to keep things interesting.

The citizens of Singapore love to gamble. According to some studies done in 2017, some 52% of all citizens and residents gamble, and the government finally caved in in 2005, announcing plans for two integrated resorts consisting of hotels and casinos to be built.

They opened in 2010 and have been a huge success. Singapore is a major banking and financial center and high-rollers from all over the world are often there on business and with two new casinos opened, a lot of them decide to try their luck at the tables.

Singaporeans and permanent residents must pay an entry fee of $100 to enter these casinos, as the government is actively trying to curb gambling among their citizens. They have no qualms about taking foreigners’ money, though, and you can gamble all you like while visiting Singapore.

You can also try your luck online, on sites like Scr888. Gambling is heavily taxed and the government uses these funds to support programs that help alleviate gambling addiction, prevalent among the population. The number of people afflicted with it is on the rise, from 0.7% in 2013 to 0.9% in 2017.

Singapore is famous for its rigid laws that are relentlessly enforced and gambling is no exception. If you don’t want to find your self dealing with the police, you should obey these laws at all times. The legal age for gambling is 21. Anyone below that can get in serious trouble if found in a casino. Breaking any of these laws can land you in jail for up to seven years, not to mention a $150,000 fine.

Both of land-based casinos in Singapore are parts of what is known as integrated resorts, Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Santosa. These luxurious resorts offer many additional services, apart from gambling, so if you want to take a break from the tables and the racket of slot machines, there is plenty to do in them.

They house some of the world’s most prestigious shops and restaurants, as well as bars and clubs. The resorts never close, so there is always some action nearby, in case you want to celebrate your winnings.

Marina Bay Sands Casino Singapore

A part of the mega resort project, Marina Bay Sands Hotel and Casino is among the most lavish ones in Southeast Asia. Houses in three magnificent towers, each 55 stories tall, overlooking the city, Marina Bay Sands dominate the Singapore skyline. Towers are connected to each other by a 200-meter-high Sands SkyPark, offering a full view of Singapore in any direction. The hotel has 2,560 rooms for its guests.

The casino itself takes up 15,000 square meters. In that area, they have managed to pack 1,600 slot machines, 500 gaming tables, and over 30 private rooms. The main gaming floor is dominated by a massive chandelier, with 130,000 Swarovski crystals.

With a weight of seven tons, it is the world’s largest chandelier. As a part of a promotional campaign for the opening in 2010, the casino offered several Lotus Evora cars as a reward in their Mystery Car Jackpot. All of them were won by lucky visitors, who spent as little as five cents to play the jackpot. In its first year, the casino attracted almost 25,000 visitors a day, so expect a big crowd on the floor.

Crockfords Tower Casino

If luxury is your goal, you can’t go wrong with Crockfords Tower Hotel and Casino. It is not the biggest hotel in Singapore, in fact, it is among the smaller ones, with 120 rooms, but each of them is as lavishly designed as possible.

There are villas, suites, and mansions to choose from, all equipped with custom-made furniture, like magic mirrors that double as TVs and steam rooms. Crockfords Tower is located at Resorts World Sentosa, on an island of Sentosa south of Singapore. The resorts feature attractions like Universal Studios theme park and the Maritime Experiential Museum and Marine Life Park.

The park has one of the largest aquariums in the world. In the first three years of business, the resort attracted more than 45 million visitors, which speaks volumes of the quality of the service they provide. The casino itself covers 15,000 square meters, and apart from the main floor with slot machines, it offers a separate game room with gaming tables for blackjack and poker.

Aegean Paradise Cruise Casino

For people who enjoy sailing and gambling at the same time, Aegean Paradise Cruise Casino is a perfect opportunity to combine their passions into one luxury package.

Operated by Singapore tour operator Universal Ship management, Aegean Paradise is a cruise ship with 326 cabins, able to accommodate up to 650 passengers. This ship is usually anchored between Batam and Johore and often conducts cruises in local waters.

The Aegean Paradise Cruise Casino is very popular due to its bet limit, which is just S$2 per bet, making it more affordable than the casinos on the mainland. There is a fee for entering the ship, which is S$25 and if you decide to stay all night, rooms go for S$40. In addition to slot machines, Aegean Paradise Cruise Casino has 40 game tables for blackjack and poker.