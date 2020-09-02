Best 7 Casinos in Pennsylvania for 2020

The number of online casinos in Pennsylvania keeps rising. Most of these operators are licensed and safe. But they differ in their quality of services. This makes it crucial to research extensively before you create an account or deposit money at online casinos.

You want to play slots poker or blackjack at the best casinos. That’s where you’ll most likely receive the best games and bonuses. It also where’s you can win money and be assured you’ll get it within a day or two.

So, which are the best online casinos for PA in 2020?

DraftKings

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) giant DraftKings now features an online casino available in Pennsylvania. It’s a new service but comes jam-packed with everything you expect from a top tier gaming website.

DraftKings features 400+ slots and table games from these software developers: IGT. NetEnt, Amaya, NextGen, Scientific Games, and Betsoft. For clarity, the best games at the casino include Cleopatra, Gonzo’s Quest, Icy Wilds, Jacks or Better, Pai Gow Poker, roulette, and blackjack.

Although a young casino, DraftKings isn’t afraid to spoil new customers with bonuses. You qualify for a 20% match bonus worth $500. All you need is to deposit $5 to $500 and you’ll get one-fifth of that amount as a reward.

When it comes to payments, you can deposit a maximum of $2500 through ACH, debit cards, PayPal, Cash Cage, or Play Card. The maximum limit is undeniably small for high rollers but this could change in the future.

Unibet

Unibet is one of the top two best PA online casinos according to online-casinos.com. It checks all the boxes of an excellent gaming website: a valid license, security, certificates, safe game providers, bonuses, and quality customer service.

Established in the early ‘90s, Unibet is one of the oldest gaming websites in the world. It’s been dominating the European and British markets for decades and now it’s in Pennsylvania.

Unibet supports PayPal, ACH, PlayPlus, PlayNearMe, Visa, MasterCard, and Cash Cage for payments. The company accepts small $5 deposits to as much as your payment provider allows. It also provides bonuses to new players—a 100% match bonus worth up to $200.

In the gaming section, Unibet features 200+ slots from Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, IGT, and NetEnt. It’s a small game library but it has games from the best developers. It also includes live casino games like roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat.

Hollywood Casino

Hollywood Casino is an established brand in the US. But it only launched its online vertical last year after Pennsylvania legalized online casinos. The company brings its two-decades-long experience to the online gaming world.

It accepts deposits through these options: Cash Cage, PayNearMe, Hollywood Casino Play Card, and VIP Preferred. Most of these payments require that you visit a retailer like 7-Eleven and pay cash for a code you can redeem for online cash.

That said, all new customers at Hollywood Casino qualify for a $25 no deposit bonus. They can also receive a 100% welcome bonus worth $500 upon their first deposits. Both rewards come with 20x wagering requirements.

What games can you play in Hollywood? Slots come in plenty thanks to developers IGT and NetEnt. You can also play many table games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Unfortunately, Hollywood lacks live dealer games.

Bet America Casino

Bet America is a relatively new casino targeting all states where online casinos are allowed. It started with a website for players in New Jersey. Now it has a platform for players in Pennsylvania and doesn’t much for you to be a customer.

If you have $10 to spare, you can play the casino’s 400+ slots and card games. You can even claim a bonus with an extremely low playthrough to magnify your bankroll. Precisely, the offer’s wagering requirements are 10x, much lower than the industry average of 35x.

Like its peers, Bet America has partnerships with leading game developers like NetEnt, IGT, Konami, Ezugi, and Bally. That means you can play slots like Jimi Hendrix, Lotus Land, Zeus III, and Starburst.

Or you can check-in at the live dealer section to play roulette, poker, blackjack, and baccarat in a live setting. VIP also has a reason to like this casino. It features 28 high limit slot games and over a dozen high-limit table options.

Bet Rivers

Bet Rivers is yet another top-rated online casino that recently entered the PA market. It welcomes new customers with a 100% match bonus worth a maximum of $250.

Then it presents a plethora of mobile-friendly games from leading developers: NetEnt, WMS, Konami, NextGen, and AGS to name a few. Bet Rivers doesn’t provide sports betting in the Keystone State.

In Pennsylvania, the casino focuses on slots and card games. It features over 300 games, so you have a decent variety of slots and card games to select. Of course, these games are available on both desktop and mobile devices.

Fox Bet Casino

Like most of its competitors, Fox Bet launched in Pennsylvania a few months after the state legalized online gambling. It features a full-fledged casino lobby with games from renowned developers like NetEnt, IGT, and NextGen.

Slots dominate the casino’s lobby. This is the norm at most gaming websites. That said, it also features a decent selection of card and table games Crucially, you can play blackjack, Texas Hold’em, and roulette in a live setting, including on mobile devices.

SugarHouse Casino

Sugar House is one of the most famous land-based casinos in Pennsylvania. Unsurprisingly, it was honored to launch the state first betting app. Now it also provides a casino section with progressive jackpots, video slots, video poker, and card games.

The house treats new players with a 100% offer up to $250. And get this—this bonus comes with a playthrough of 1x. This makes it extremely easy to withdraw money won through the bonus.

Sugar House also features a loyalty program that provides points you can later redeem for bonuses. You earn a point for every $10 spent and you can redeem 500 or more points.