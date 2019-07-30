The gambling industry in Canada is growing each year with new casinos. Nine provinces allow gambling. These casinos are adjusted to several ranges, from common small ones to big luxurious casinos similar to Las Vegas.

The reason for the expansion of casinos in Canada is their liberal law system which allowed the opening of casinos to get more tourists. So, you can now search for more than just Las Vegas and Atlantic City. In this article, we are going to present to you some of the best casinos in Canada.

Quebec’s Casino de Montreal

Quebec Casino is placed at the Ile Notre-Dame near of Old Port of Montreal. This casino is the largest one in Canada with five floors full of entertainment. Here you can play Poker, Texas Holdem, Black Jack. There are more than 100 tables for these games, and more than 3,000 slot machines. Players can join the Privilege Club where they are collecting points which can be later used for lunches or some other service in the hotel.

Casino Niagara of Ontario

Niagara Falls is one of the best places that you can visit in Canada. And with the new Casino Niagara, it will get even more visitors. This casino has over 1,500 slot machines and 40 tables for poker, blackjack and many more. The most popular game is poker, and you will need a reservation to play it because it’s always crowded.

Windsor Caesars Hotel & Casino of Ontario

Caesars Hotel and Casino of Ontario is less than a mile from the bridge that connects Canada and the United States. Within the casino, there is a luxury hotel that offers attractive room, spa center, and wellness. The most popular game is Texas Holdem, with 14 tables for smaller and bigger stakes. Here you can also play roulette, baccarat, and many other games.

Alberta’s River Cree Resort and Casino

River Cree is a combination of casino, luxury hotel, and a hockey center. In this complex, you will find more than a 1,000 slot machines and 39 gaming tables. Also, here you can bet on horse races and live games. Besides the regular gambling games, here you can play EZ Baccarat, Panda 8, and Dragon Bonus. Apart from gambling, there are some great restaurants here, such as Buffet Bistro or Sage.

BC River Rock Casino Resort

This casino has an amazing location, in the middle of British Columbia forest. It is next to a Fraser River in Richmond and represents the biggest casino in Western Canada. This complex offers its visitors to play on more than 900 slot machines. Also, there is a poker room that works 24 hours with 14 tables. Other games that you can play here are roulette, baccarat, blackjack.

For sports fans, in River Rock Casino you can also bet on many games. You can choose from four VIP Member clubs which allows you to use some unique rooms such as Phoenix Room, Salon Premiums and many more. Next, to the casino, there are some luxury restaurants, some of the best are Buffet and The Curve Lounge.