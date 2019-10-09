Best cars in 2019 with an affordable insurance scheme

Investing in a car is always a feel-good factor! However, to ensure that the feel-good factors continue, you should choose a car with a low insurance premium. Else you might have to keep paying more than you can imagine. A vehicle has a vital role to play in getting cheap coverage. Are you a new driver? If yes, chances are you are looking at ways to reduce your insurance cost.

According to personalfinanceanalyst.com one of the best ways to get car coverage down is to check the insurance group of the vehicle. Car experts and dealers can help you with this. Multiple factors contribute to determining the insurance group, such as:

Car part costs

Car security

The repair expenses

Car valuation

Car performance

Count on a car expert to guide you on the same. You can search for the cheapest cars to insure for new drivers and buy your vehicle. The five best choices for 2019 are as follows:

1. Nissan Micra

The Nissan Micra is available today with a completely new look and is easy on your pockets as well. It is one of the cheapest cars to insure this year. However, your credit score, driving record, and a few other factors help to determine that. The Mirca is present since the 1980s, and the advanced version today has renovated its clunky image. The earlier iterations aren’t there, and there are advanced features as well. The car ranks in the Group 1 coverage category and comes in a compact size.

2. SEAT Ibiza

The updated version of this car has impressed several critics. It is also a leading name in the best small car grouping. According to the car critics, the SEAT Ibiza has everything which a small car should have. The car coverage is also very cheap, with an insurance group 2 category. You can opt-in for the SE versions that come packed with a 1.0-liter.

3. Ford Ka+

It was back in 2016 that the Ford Ka+ introduced. And that was an up-gradation of a 1990s model. The Ka+ range comprises of models in their insurance groups 1 and 2, which makes it the best choice for new drivers searching for cars with cheap coverage schemes.

4. Smart Forfour

Not many people are aware of this car model, but it’s one of the best choices for drivers who want a car with cheap coverage. The vehicle’s Pure version ranks in the group 1 insurance category. You can also select from other models of a group 2 insurance category.

5. Kia Rio

Are you searching for the best car for a small family with cheap insurance? If yes, the Kia Rio is the ideal choice with its group 2 coverage category. The car has received ample praise for its advanced low carbon dioxide emissions and its sufficient boot space.

New car drivers have a budget to cater to it! They need to plan and spend their money judiciously. When you choose a car that comes with a reduced insurance premium, you lower your car coverage payments. It adds to your savings and helps you to use your savings elsewhere.