Best Business Laptops under $1000 in 2019

Spending your money on equipment is always going to be a smart investment. It doesn’t matter if you are an entrepreneur, freelancer, or simply a regular employee. Having a business laptop is crucial for each way of working. But, does a good laptop need to cost you a fortune?

Let’s use freelancers as an example. A freelance graphic designer works with several different programs. You need to have at least solid graphics and RAM to use these sorts of programs. But, the main reason why someone started working as a freelancer is because there are no large expenses at the beginning. Logically, he won’t have a lot of money to buy an expensive laptop.

There are many great laptops that cost you under $1000. These laptops will satisfy your needs and you won’t have to wait 5 minutes to open a single program. We will highlight the best ones.

1. Apple MacBook Air 2017 Edition

Is it possible to skip Apple MacBook when we talk about the best business laptops? However, some of the newest versions of MacBooks are quite expensive and not everyone can afford them. Still, this version from 2017 has great characteristics that are good for every entrepreneur.

This device is powered by a 5th generation Intel i5 processor and it comes with 8 GB RAM. These two things will ensure that your laptop works perfectly. Besides that, this laptop comes with 128GB of SSD storage that ensures quite fast booting time.

Entrepreneurs and freelancers usually spend a lot of their time in front of their laptops. The good news is that the battery of this device lasts more than 10 hours. You can bring it to the nearest coffee shop to work or to carry it to a meeting that you have with clients.

2. Dell XPS 13 9360

If you are a fan of Windows OS, then Dell is the brand you should look for. XPS 13 9360 is one of the affordable devices that comes with powerful hardware characteristics.

It comes with mostly the same characteristics as the previous one on this list. The processor of this device is i5 (5 generation) with 128 SSD and 8GB of RAM. This laptop is perfect for people that are constantly dealing with multi-tasking.

In case you are looking for the “best-looking” laptops, you have another reason to check this model. It has a 13.3-inch Infinity Edge display that is beautifully designed.

However, if you are planning to play games while having free time, this won’t be able. It comes with Intel HD graphics 620 that won’t support some “larger” games. But, this does not exclude that this laptop is great for all business people.

3. Lenovo ThinkPad E580

The main characteristic of this device is a highly responsive keyboard. It is perfect for people that need to type thousands of letters on a daily basis. The design of a laptop is attractive and modern; it is a good choice for entrepreneurs that are “perfectionists”.

ThinkPad E580 is not easy and thin. The weight of the device is 4.7 pounds and the size is 14.5 x 9.9 x 0.8. You will indeed find devices that are “more portable” than this one. Still, a laptop backpack will make carrying a lot easier and your muscle won’t hurt you. With mall “effort”, you can easily bring it wherever you want. Every entrepreneur knows how important this is.

Other key specifications are a good processor (Intel Core i5-7200U) and 4 GB RAM. Besides that, it comes with a 500GB hard drive.

4. Microsoft Surface Laptop (1st Generation)

It is not possible to skip “Microsoft” when we talk about the best business laptops under $1000. Many entrepreneurs that are Window’s fans are using this device for many reasons.

The first reason is – durability. Battery life is somewhere around 14.5 hours which makes it the strongest on our list. For instance, if you need to travel to another city to visit clients, your laptop will work until you get back home. But, that’s not it. This model is not heavy at all. It has only 2.76 pounds and the dimensions are 0.57 x 12.13 x 8.79. As you can see, it is great for business owners that are constantly traveling from one place to another.

However, there is something that we need to mention. It is recommendable that you immediately upgrade the version of your OS to Windows 10 Pro. It might happen that some of the functionalities will be limited with basic Win 10 OS. In this case, you won’t be able to experience the full power of this operating system.

5. LG Gram 15

Last, but not least – LG Gram 15. People like to call this device an “all-round laptop” because it has powerful characteristics in absolutely every segment. It comes with an 8th gen Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD. As you can see, this model is quite responsive and it works fast.

It is easier than Microsoft Surface Laptop because it has only 2.4 pounds. This is even a better choice for people that are constantly traveling. However, weight is not the only reason. The laptop promises the battery life of an amazing 15 hours. The combination of durability and good performances put this device on the list of the best business laptops in 2019.

Conclusion

The laptops from the list will make your work a lot easier. Besides that, it will allow you to save enough money. Yet, we need to repeat that investing in working equipment is always going to be a smart move. Buying a cheaper and good device that won’t hurt your bank account is great. However, when you earn enough money, it will be necessary to buy the more expensive ones.

These laptops will probably work great in the next 4 or 5 years. Still, the better laptop gives you an opportunity to get better results and save your time. Except that, you will look more professional and that will allow you to gain some better clients.