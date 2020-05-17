5 Best Brush Killers You Can Buy in 2020

If you are a gardener who cares about the plants you are growing, you are in the right place. Do you happen to have problems with your dear plants? Are they lacking some of the nutrients, or are they perhaps surrounded in thick shrubs and weeds? If you answered “yes” to any or both of these questions, the thing you need for your garden is a good variety of a brush killer.

Except effectively eliminating the undesired parasite garden plants that limit the growth of what you planted, the best types of brush killers are also the safest, as well as the most environmentally friendly alternatives you can find on the market out there. In this article, we will go over 5 of the best brush killers in a wide market that can seem overwhelming, especially to newcomers. The following five entries on the list below are different enough that you can easily decide on the one that suits you best in 2020.

Ortho MAX Poison Ivy and Tough Brush Killer

Number one on our list is the Ortho MAX Poison Ivy and Tough Brush Killer. This is a fantastic brush killer, both figuratively and literally speaking. It has been proven to kill with around 60 different types of very tough brush and weeds, including both the classics and those less common. Some of them are poison ivy, poison oak, stumps, vines, kudzu, woody plants, and wild blackberries.

Furthermore, if you have problems with swarming weeds in your garden or your porch, this killer will terminate whatever is threatening your plants. In order to have a more aggressive and faster output, try more than the recommended dose and see what happens. Similarly, for quicker absorption of this brush killer, you can add some dishwashing liquid into it. This helps because it breaks down the waxy layer of some of the leaves. The standard package size of Ortho MAX is 32 oz.

Roundup 5002910 Poison Ivy Plus Tough Brush Killer

The second entry on our list is ready to use trigger spray by the company called Roundup. The part of its name that says it is tough is not there by mistake. Truly, this is one of the toughest killers in the business of brush terminators. Thanks to its special formula, it combines two of the best brush killing ingredients, which are Triclopyr and Glyphosate.

Both of these are guaranteed to help you with annihilating the spree of any sort of weeds you have. Also, this solution already has ingredients that can easily go through the waxy leaves, so no additional detergent is needed. If you really want to penetrate the vines to their root, this is your guy. This product is perfect for the gardens that have invasive poison ivy or any other undesirable vegetation. In mere days of using this liquid, they will all die and wither away forever. One canister of this product is 32 oz.

Southern Ag Crossbow Specialty Herbicide

Next, we have the Southern Ag Crossbow Specialty Herbicide. If you have ever experienced woody plants and brush blackberries, you know how bothersome and tough they can to get rid of. However, all of them will be a thing of the past with this herbicide, which is a non-selective and post-emergent solution that is also great at removing the annual and aggressive broadleaves, leaving our grass and other plants completely unaffected.

What is more, the Crossbow gives you a good amount of control over brush and woody plants and can be applied to whatever kind of sprayer you might own. These include the smaller handheld types, as well as those larger spray rigs that mount to tractors. When you apply it, it starts doing its job immediately, and it has a rainproof period of two hours. One container holds 32 oz. of powerful herbicide solution.

Bayer Advanced 704640 Brush Killer Plus Concentrate

We will immediately say that the Bayer Advanced 704640 Brush Killer Plus Concentrate does not mess around when killing, terminating, and destroying all of the unwanted plants like poison oak, poison ivy, kudzu, and whatever else is concerned. A single application is all you will need, and these bothersome invasive and unwanted plants will wither away and die. How it achieves this is fascinating, as it penetrates the plants through the leaves and green or cut woody shoots, and goes all the way to their roots. There, it interferes with the processes of the plant and kills it. It is capable of destroying no amazing 71 types of weeds, vines, and brush. One bottle holds 32 ounces of a super-powerful concentrate.

Roundup Poison Ivy Plus Tough Brush Killer Concentrate

Last but not least, we have another brush killer by the quality brand that is Roundup. If you are a user who desires nothing less than clearly visible results immediately, the Poison Ivy Plus Tough Brush Killer Concentrate is the one for you. When you apply it, you will have rather significant results as soon as the first 24 hours. However, its rainproof window is only half an hour, but this is understandable. Similarly to the first Roundup entry earlier in the list, this one also has an exclusive formula that consists of two brush annihilators, as well as a solution that penetrates the plants down to their roots starting with the waxy leaves on top. Also, what is great with this brand is that if it does not work for you, you can send proof to them and they will offer you a refund in the form of the full purchase price back. That is how much they guarantee a weed-free garden. Standard bottle holds 32 ounces.

Conclusion

This has been a list of five of the best brush, weed, and vine killer solutions and herbicides. Whichever you choose, you will surely have no more problems with these annoying parasite plants that aim to disrupt the perfect garden you plan to nurture.