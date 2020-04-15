14 Best Android Emulators in 2020

There are many reasons why people need to run Android Apps on their PC. For example, developers will have to test their app before releasing it in the app store. Also, there are many popular Android games that many people prefer to play with a mouse and a keyboard rather than with a touchscreen.

However, if you want to run any Android app on your PC, you will need an emulator, which is special software that provides your PC with the ability to open Android apps. In this article, we are going to present to you some of the best Android emulators for PC.

LD Player

The LD Player is an Android emulator that is based on the Android 5.1 version, and it supports the high-graphics mode of gaming on PC. With this software, you are able to play your favorite mobile games on your PC, with higher performances and better interface. Also, this software is free, and it supports Google Play Service, where you can download any app and open it on your PC. You can also play multiplayer games. Some of the most popular ones are PUBG, Call of Duty, Clash of Clans, World of Dragon Nest, and many more. Also, you can download apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Tik Tok, and others.

ARChon

ARChon is free software that you can install on your PC as an extension in Google Chrome, which then gives your browser the ability to download and open apps from Google Play Store. The biggest benefit of this program is that it can also run Android apps on Mac OS and Linux. The downside is that it might seem too complicated since you will have to use a tool to change the App and make it compatible with the system.

Bluestacks

This software is one of the most popular emulators on the market, especially because it is compatible with both Windows and Mac OS, and has some great options for gaming, like AFK Arena, and various modes that could improve the gaming experience. The most popular games on Bluestacks are Warpath, Rise of Civilizations, and Fortnite.

Bliss OS

Bliss is using a different system from the usual emulators since it is opening Android apps on a PC with a virtual machine. However, the advantage of this system is that you can run the virtual machine only by inserting the USB on your PC. While it is more complicated to run an emulator with a virtual machine, you will be able to boot your system and run your PC directly on Android OS. This method is the most compatible with the PC, and it is also free.

GameLoop

Game Loop, or Tencent Gaming Buddy, which was their previous name, is most popular for their titles Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile. The biggest advantage of this emulator is that you can easily download all of the most popular games like Battlegrounds, Garena Free Fire, and Arena of Valor. Furthermore, it provides you with great performances and accurate control of keyboard and mouse.

MEmu

One of the biggest benefits of using the MEmu Android emulator in your PC is that it works perfectly with both Intel and AMD processors, while from Android OS’s, it supports Jelly Bean, Kit Kat, and Lollipop versions. Besides playing games, it could serve as an office tool as well. Also, it has implemented smart keymapping.

Genymotion

This emulator is perfect for developers because it supports the testing of Android apps on various devices without having them. You can create a configuration for the emulator, where it can simulate the work on various operating systems and devices. However, if you need an upgraded version of this emulator, you will have to pay for a subscription, but there is a lot of free options that are useful too.

Nox

Some of the best features of this emulator are the support for a controller, key-mapping, and gesture control. For example, you can set the left arrow key to have a function of swipe left, and many other options. Also, it is free for download. The Android games that are most suitable with Nox are League of Legends Wild Rift, Diablo Immortal, EVE Echoes, Minecraft Earth, and other action and MOBA games.

PrimeOS

Prime OS software is distinct from other emulators since it uses a different method for activating the Android on your PC. You will have to install this software on your computer and run it from the boot, which will create an ambient where your PC is using Android OS as prime software. The interface is similar to Chrome OS, and you have a gaming center and the support for the controller, keyboard, and mouse.

Phoenix OS

Phoenix is one of the recent software solutions for adapting the PC to run on Android. It is using the 7.1 version of the Android system and you will have to download everything from the Google Play Service. Phoenix has decent support for gaming, and it is also a free software.

Remix OS Player

This emulator runs on the Android Marshmallow system, and it has a simple installation and improved interface. Its main focus is on providing a better gaming experience. You can use the option of multitasking for running several apps at once and customize the toolbar. This software represents another proper free solution to play mobile games on the PC.

YouWave

YouWave is one of the first popular emulators on the market, and a free version is using the Ice Cream Sandwich version of Android, while the paid version that costs 29.99 dollars is using Lollipop. It is an average simulator for usual games with enough quality to provide you with most of the popular titles.

Xamarin

This software is another one with the main focus on developers and app testing. However, it can also run apps and games very well. The greatest advantage is that you can open Xamarin with Visual Studio, which is perfect for testing in various conditions.

VirtualBox

For people who are familiar with the complexity of developing and structures of the Android system, Virtual Box is there to help you to create your emulator. However, even if you are not familiar with this topic, there are many step-by-step tutorials online, which can lead you to successfully create an emulator by yourself.