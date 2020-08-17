4 Best Aftermarket Fuel Pumps in 2020

In these last couple of years or maybe decades, people are showing a great interest in two implementing an aftermarket fuel pump into their vehicle. If you have also started to build your interest in this, this article will help you satisfy that interest.

The driving performance and experience of a vehicle are one of the most important things you have to consider when buying a second hand or even a brand-new car. This is a big investment that will last you for the next several years, so it makes sense to do a lot of research and to be cautious where you are spending your money. But, no car is perfect, especially if you are working with a smaller budget. Sometimes, there will be certain compromises that you will have to accept.

Fortunately, there are some upgrades you can do to improve the driving experience and performance of your vehicle. Aftermarket parts such as fuel pumps, exhaust, turbine, etc. can make a huge improvement in your car.

Usually, people’s first investment in the aftermarket is for fuel pumps. It is inexpensive and it delivers quite a boost to the performance and the driving experience. An aftermarket pump makes the transition of the fuel from the tank to the engine a lot smaller, providing a smoother drive.

But, if you do not have any kind of experience with aftermarket brands, it will be a bit difficult to pick the right product. You do not know which brand is reliable and which one it is not. You will not have to worry about that because with this article, I am going to tell you about the best aftermarket fuel pumps I could find on the Internet. With this list, you will be able to easily make the right decision.

FP3507M by TOPSCOPE

For the lovers of old-school sedans from the 2000s, the FP3507M by TOPSCOPE is probably your best option. It is affordable considering that it is just $50 and it will provide you with the experience you are looking for. This one is compatible with the Chevrolet Cavalier, but only with the 2002-2005 year models. You can also put it on a 2000-2005 Chevrolet classic, 2000-2003 Chevrolet Malibu, Pontiac Grand Am/Sunfire, and a couple more.

All of these vehicles I mentioned are quite affordable and not exactly the race type. But, once you equip them with the FP3507M, you might notice a huge difference in the smoothness of the drive and the increased strength of the accelerator. It might even lower the number of seconds to reach 0 to 60 mph. Of course, your car will not magically turn into a new one or into a sports car, but considering how much you are getting with just $50, I think it is worth the purchase.

After sorting through the hundreds of ratings on Amazon, I came to the conclusion that this is a very high-quality product that is durable and it will last for a long time.

AEM 50-1000

If we are talking about a vehicle that enters an area that is a little bit more sports-like, this product may be something you should check out. It has a flow of around 320 L per hour at 43 psi. This is more than enough to handle an engine that is 1000hp.

It is also a great option if you have done previous aftermarket modifications to your vehicle because it can handle any kind of engine power. It is only 39 mm in diameter and needs to be placed in the tank. Out of the 136 ratings on Amazon, it is rated 4.5 stars which are quite impressive honestly for a product of this type. Most people claim that it feels made out of high quality and that it lasts quite a long time.

The main advantage of using the AEM 50-1000 is the fact that it provides a very consistent and strong pump. It is not noisy at all and it comes with all the required wiring and attachments to install it by yourself. The only disadvantage I can see is the fact that your vehicle might need some slight modification to install it. Although, if you do not feel exactly comfortable doing this, you should probably consider going to a professional such as tediousrepairs and have them do the work for you.

It may cost you a couple of dozen dollars, but I think it is worth it.

Bosch 044 / 61944 Universal Inline

This might be one of the most popular pumps that are used in the aftermarket industry. So many people have decided to use this product from Bosch for all kinds of different from all kinds of different models. You can see it equipped on Mercedes AMG models, BMWs, Audis, and every Japanese brand you can think of.

Since experience people love it, it seems like this is a product that you should definitely consider installing in your vehicle.

One of my favorite thing about this product from Bosch is the fact that it comes with a warranty. The previous two I mentioned do not come with any kind of warranty, except the one from Amazon. It is also protected against corrosion, it is compatible with most cars and it will deliver a consistent and very high pressure.

However, better quality and better performance do not come cheap. Compared to the other products I mentioned in this article, this one costs around $180.

MUCO New 255LPH High Flow Intank Electric Fuel Pump

For the lovers of 90s Japanese models and brands, this is the perfect electric fuel pump. It is compatible with Acura Integra, Honda Civic, Honda Accord, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Toyota Supra, and many other popular models of the 1990s. With over 160 ratings on Amazon, I believe that this is a very durable and high-quality product that will deliver great performance improvement to your car.

As you can see, there are a lot of different options and different price points when it comes to fuel pumps for vehicles, but whichever of these four you pick, I think you will be quite satisfied.