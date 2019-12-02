Best 5 Reasons to Choose a Serviced Apartment for Your City Visit

Serviced apartments are quickly becoming a hugely popular choice for both business and leisure travelers around the world. If you’re looking for a place to stay that feels like home during your trip, rather than simply a room to sleep in, then they are an ideal alternative to staying in a hotel.

You can benefit from staying in a serviced apartment whether you are traveling solo, as a couple, with friends or family, and for business or leisure. There are many benefits to staying in a serviced apartment. If you’re not convinced, keep reading to find out why they make a great choice!

1. Cost:

If you’re planning to travel with family or friends, then staying in a serviced apartment can be far more cost-effective for everybody, compared with booking separate hotel rooms.

Many serviced apartments are large enough for a big group to stay in together; they come with varied numbers of bedrooms, bathrooms and reception rooms in order to suit your individual booking needs. Since you’re paying for the entire apartment rather than per room, the larger your group, the more you can usually save on your booking.

2. Amenities:

Staying in a hotel can be fun – but when you have to pay each time for essentials like laundry service and Wi-Fi or go out to buy your food for each meal every day, the amount of money that you’re spending can quickly come to a blight on your trip.

On the other hand, serviced apartments come with a range of home-from-home amenities that aren’t often available free of charge at hotels of a similar price. Plus, they’re often a better standard compared to what you’d find at a hotel – Wi-Fi connections tend to be more comparable to what you’d be used to at home, and your own laundry facilities mean you don’t need to queue or worry about your clothes going missing.

And, the fully equipped kitchens at accommodation like some apartments you can rent in Washington DC or any other city on that matter mean you can prepare your own food and save money. Check out Blueground at https://www.theblueground.com/ for more information on the various services and amenities they offer when it comes to renting a place.

3. Service:

As mentioned above, many serviced apartments provide you with a home-from-home experience coupled with the same standard of guest service that you would expect from a good hotel. If you have any issues, questions, or want to learn more about the things to do in the local area, then the 24-hour concierge is there to help you out. Many will also offer facilities for families, such as kids’ clubs, childminding services, and baby feeding equipment.

Your serviced apartment will also be kept regularly clean, and you can often request how often you’d like the cleaners to come, compared to a hotel where they come daily as standard. You’ll be provided with fresh towels and bed linen upon request. Some serviced apartments even offer room service options, and many have restaurants, pools, gyms, spas and much more on-site for their guests to use.

4. Home Comforts:

For most people, it’s unsurprisingly the home comforts that are the reason why more and more people are opting for a serviced apartment.

This can be very important, especially if you are planning a longer trip; having a living room with a couch and a decent TV to watch in your downtime, rather than a basic hotel room with just a bed to sit on, can make all the difference when it comes to really enjoy your trip.

Apartments often include separate living and sleeping areas which are ideal for families or groups of friends traveling together, and there’s usually a wide range of entertainment equipment on offer from TVs to DVDs and gaming consoles.

5. Privacy and Freedom:

Once you’ve booked and arrived at your serviced apartment, you’re in charge – you can treat the place just as you would your own home and you’re able to work, play, or relax whenever it is most suitable for you.

Unlike hotels that tend to stick to a schedule in terms of cleaning, restaurant mealtimes and more, serviced apartments really are flexible. If you’re traveling for business, you have even more freedom – there’s no need to reserve a conference room for a meeting as you could easily hold it from your living or dining room. And if you’re entertaining family and friends or simply enjoying some time together as a group, there’s less worry about disturbing other guests compared with staying at a hotel – plus much more space for all of you to enjoy.

Whether you’re planning a short or a long city break, and no matter who you’re traveling with or what for, a serviced apartment can offer the ideal accommodation for a comfortable and easy stay.