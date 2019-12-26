Best 2019 Microgaming Casinos for UK

What is Microgaming?

Microgaming is a trusted and famous UK-based provider of games and apps for online casinos. It launched the first online gambling software in 1994. In 2010, the Quickfire Games brand was created to represent new products and license them to third-party developers and operators.

In 2016, Microgaming started working on Virtual Reality projects like VR Roulette, which is compatible with Oculus Rift. For now, the company works on new games and markets.

Microgaming provides software in two versions:

All games are online and accessible via browsers. They require Adobe Flash Player to work smoothly.

Players may download favorite games and launch them on a PC or laptop. These versions require some free space but work without plug-ins.

However, new game releases come with HTML5 cross-platform support to allow gamblers to enjoy them both from PCs and mobile devices. Microgaming also provides Bingo games, Sportsbooks, and business solutions for managing, marketing, and customer supporting. But we will focus on the main topic – casinos.

TOP-5 UK Casinos

Let’s dive into the online casino reviews presented by 1HighRollerCasino.com in the United Kingdom. Although gambling is legal in the UK and users may bet at any gambling website, it’s better to choose only casinos with the UKGC license and the eCOGRA seal. Such casinos follow the principles of responsible gambling and protect their visitors from possible risks. Here we go!

1. Betway

This casino, which is fully powered by Microgaming, was launched in 2006. Its main advantage is the enormous number of available games: more than 750, including 511 slots! Extra 100 names are presented in the downloadable version. Almost all of them are available for mobile players via the Betway app. The casino doesn’t feature the theoretical RTP, but it highlights payout reports by eCOGRA. The customer support operates 24/7 and replies within 6 hours on average.

The drawback is that bonuses and promos are limited. There is only ₤1,000 welcome bonus with 50x rollover, and 50 free spins for new players, so existing gamblers have been left a bit deprived. Betway offers live games from Evolution Gaming, but tables are limited: blackjack offer 30+ parties, but other games like roulette and baccarat support only 1-2 tables per game.

2. 32Red

Here’s another website that has a downloadable version powered by Microgaming. Four hundred sixty-one slots and 77 blackjack titles form the main pack of games. Games come with the Flash system, and they also can be accessed via a mobile app or a desktop version, which has 200 extra games. 32Red publishes the theoretical RTP reports and eCOGRA researches. According to this data, classic blackjack has an insane RTP of 99.91%! The casino was awarded by EGR and Casinomeister.

On the other hand, the 32Red app supports only 1/4 of all presented games, and it’s available for iOS and Android only. Instant-play mode is also limited, so gamblers have to download software to access all games. Even more, some browser-based offers are outdated as they don’t support HTML5.

3. Unibet

This casino isn’t Microgaming’s project exclusively, but it was originated in 1997. However, the brand provides various games, including some slots from 450+ names selection. Live casino support 16 games, and it’s really a lot when compared with other websites from our rating. Three companies supervise Unibet’s products, so the RTP reports are highly reliable. Note that video poker has RTP with the top edge of 99.56%! Instant-play games support both Flash and HTML5.

While Unibet is well-designed, it has a few weaknesses. Users notice that the site lags at peak loads and the system may log you out automatically. The welcome bonus of this casino isn’t high as well.

4. Hippodrome

Here is a web-version of the famous brick-and-mortar London-based house, which was opened in 1900! The casino offers an instant-play mode only with about 400 slots, 10 live games with real croupiers, and is available via mobile versions. RTP is proved by eCOGRA, which is ordinary for Microgaming titles. In addition to the UKGC license, Hippodrome has a certificate from Malta Gaming Authority, which means higher reliability and security.

It’s important to remember that the casino focuses on slots primarily. Other games are also available, but there are a few of them. Another drawback is the user interface of the website – it’s poor and a bit outdated, too classic.

5. Roxy Palace

Since 2015, this casino has been a part of the 32Red system, but it operates as a standalone website. It’s powered by Microgaming, but it comes without downloadable versions. Mobile and live options are similar to ones provided by 32Red. Gamblers like Roxy Palace because of jackpot slots like Mega Moolah. Slots’ RTP is huge, as it has a cap of 99.91%!

Compared to the other examples in the list, Roxy Palace has fewer games available. All gamblers with accounts in this casino should consider risks – chiefs from 32Red may close the brand any time.

Comparison table

The most important features of each casino are presented in the table below. Note also that all the reviewed casinos possess the UKGC license and eCOGRA certificates.

Betway 32Red Unibet Hippodrome Roxy Palace Games 750+ 650+ 500+ 450+ 400+ Live games 8 6 16 10 6 RTP 96,36% 96,60% 97,45% 95,24% 98,91% Limits ₤0.5-2000 ₤0.01-27500 ₤0.1-200000 ₤0.1-10000 ₤0.2-30000 Welcome bonus/rollover ₤1000/50x Up to ₤160/40x Up to ₤200/35x Up to ₤1000/50x Up to ₤100/50x Downloadable Yes Yes No No No Mobile app Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Encryption 128-bit Rapid SSL 128-bit Entrust Certification Authority 128-bit Trustwave 128-bit Rapid SSL 128-bit Comodo

How to choose the best casino?

Of course, you are free to pick any other Microgaming casino apart from the list. Here are several tips on choosing a reliable and legit website:

Read terms and conditions. Pay close attention to deposits and withdrawals, payment methods, fees, and other financial rules.

Look through bonuses. Check available offers like welcome bonuses or free spins. Don’t forget about limits like rollovers.

Contact support. Best casinos have 24/7 customer support with hotlines, live chats, and emails. FAQ section is also advantageous.

Reveal test results. Try to find eCOGRA reports with exact numbers on RTP. This will help you to evaluate potential profits.

Check licenses. UK-based casinos must have UKGC certificates. A few of them feature the MGA licenses, as well.

Gamble responsibly. Trusted websites cooperate with organizations like GamCare and Gambling Aware to ensure self-exclusion and playing limits.

Play safe and enjoy games!