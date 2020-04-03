Bernie Ecclestone Net Worth 2020

Bernie Ecclestone (89) is a British businessman who has a net worth of $3.1 billion. Bernie Ecclestone owns 5.3% of Formula1 Racing.

He started his career in Formula1 as a driver but that didn’t last long. After one crash, he gave up on driving and began managing other drivers, teams, then becoming a president and a CEO, a position he still holds today.

Throughout the years he gave some very controversial statements regarding women as “domestic appliances” and that they could never succeed in Formula1 racing.

He was married to Slavica, Croatian Armani model with whom he has two daughters, Petra and Tamara. He also has a daughter Deborah (65) with Ivy Bamford.

His third wife Fabiana Flosi is currently expecting his fourth child.

Bernie is also a granddad and great-granddad.