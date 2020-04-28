Bernice Burgos’ Ultimate Rags To Riches Story

Bernice Burgos is the gorgeous model that started from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in fashion and modeling business.

Bernice Burgos was born on the 17th of April 1980 in Bronx, New York City, and she is of Puerto Rican descent. Burgos had her first daughter Ashley when she was 15 years old. Ashley’s father wasn’t supportive of Bernice, and she was embarrassed about being pregnant at such a young age.

The pregnancy changed Bernice’s life. Her grandmother kicked her out of the house, and she had to live with her boyfriend’s mom. Soon after that, she dropped out of school.

Bernice started working as a bartender with a modeling job on the side, which led to her career as a video vixen. She starred in J. Cole’s video “Work Out” and later in Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples”.

Bernice didn’t hide the fact that she had undergone surgery, and she was proud of it. Her inspiration to enhance her body came after she visited a strip club and loved what the strippers did.

Bernice and Ashley came up with the women’s fashion line “Bold and Beautiful”, and it turned out great for the mother-daughter combo.

Bernice’s daughter had her first child in March 2018, and it made Bernice a grandmother at the age of 39. After birth, some fans criticized Bernice for continuing with her line of work. However, Bernice came out fighting and stated that she wasn’t going to stop because of people’s comments.

Bernice has been linked to several celebrities over the years. She was rumored to be dating Drake for a while, but she denied it. Another relationship rumor that hit the headlines stated that Bernice was in a relationship with T.I. The rumors led to a public tiff between Bernice and T.I.’s wife, Tiny. Bernice also denied this relationship and T.I. and his wife seems to have put their differences behind them.

Recently she said that regardless of being a grandma, she would like to have one more child of her own.