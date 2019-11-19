Benefits of Watching Satellite TV

These days, when it comes to watching content on our television, there are hundreds of different ways we can go about it. There is the option of cable TV, satellite TV, streaming services such as Netflix, HBO GO, Amazon Prime and a lot more.

It used to be that cable TV was the cheapest and the most reliable option to choose a decade ago. However, things have changed. Today, cable TV is considered to be one of the worst options you could choose for your TV because everything delivers a lot more content at a much better quality.

Satellite TV installation used to very expensive, needing huge satellite dishes, expensive systems that you need to hook up to your TV and some other necessary upgrades. As cable TV changed the last couple of years, so did satellite TV. It is now much cheaper and easier to install, maybe even easier than cable TV and can deliver hundreds of channels at very high quality.

With so much advancement in hardware and software technologies, satellite dishes and systems practically do everything by themselves. Finding the most high-quality source for a channel, compressing the channels if needed and a lot more.

There are many advantages to watching satellite tv, and here are some of them.

Better image quality

If you are still on cable TV you are probably noticing that the quality has dropped off considerably considering the quality from just a few years ago. This does not make sense to you since our resolution and quality technology keeps evolving, but cable TV is worse. Why is that? This is because cable tv service companies try to cram up as many channels as they can in just one cable.

What is even worse is that you probably have a cable that Is a few years old which cannot handle a lot of data transfer. Because the data capacity in the cable is used up for the number of channels, the quality of the image drops. Satellite TV does not have this problem as it can both handle the information of hundreds or even thousands of different channels and full HD quality.

Access it from anywhere

If you are living in a more remote location where companies probably do not want to spend money and time to deliver you a cable for TV, you can easily set up a satellite dish so you can watch high-quality videos and TV shows. The satellite dish just needs to face the right direction and you will always have a proper reception and will never suffer from a bad image or lack of channels.

With a proper satellite dish, you will never have any problems getting a good connection with the satellite. And if you want to place an order, check out DISH Network.

Choose your channels

Another benefit of satellite TV is that you can easily choose which channels you want to watch. Most cable companies do not give you the ability to choose from a lot of channels because they already have some kind of a contract with certain channels such as Cinemax or HBO and they simply can’t have both. Fortunately, satellite TV companies can easily get you any channel you want without having to pay anything extra.