6 Benefits of VoIP Phone Systems in Business – 2020 Guide

Surely you have noticed that more and more companies opt for using the VoIP system instead of traditional phone calls. In the modern age we live in, there is absolutely no excuse for using faulty communication methods.

After all, communication has become the essential aspect of every business meaning that people have to be able to reach you at any moment. We live in a fast world, and just imagine what business opportunities you could miss for not being available.

Even though the VoIP phones system has been around for a few decades now, it has only recently become so vastly used. This is due to the fact that its technology has been developed over time, and today it comes with many benefits that you cannot possibly ignore.

It is cost-efficient

When it comes to implementing any kind of new technology, the price is what most business owners are worried about. They are usually willing to make necessary changes, and therefore, improve their business, but oftentimes they are not sure whether they can afford it. Well, we can freely say that this investment is worth every last penny. Why?

Due to the fact that this system makes calls by using the Internet Protocol instead of traditional telephone lines, the overall cost is significantly lower. How? Well, as you know, when it comes to traditional lines, they can only support one call at the time, which is not the case with the VoIP system. This means that you would have to install at least a few telephones in order to be able to receive and answer all calls.

What’s more, long-distance calls made over the VoIP system are quite cheaper. We all know how expensive these can be, but oftentimes, they have to be made. This feature can be extremely beneficial if you conduct your business internationally meaning that you will save a lot of money in the long run.

It is portable

What do we mean by this? Well, as you know, when you install a regular landline, it can only be used on one phone and number. But this is not the case with the VoIP system. Basically, you can use the same number wherever you go. This is another important benefit if you move around a lot because of your work. Just think how much time you can lose not only by remembering all the digits but also calling for service and waiting for them to transfer you to a certain line.

In addition, this also means that you can keep the same virtual number even if your company changes the office building. Once again, this is not only more convenient but it also means that you won’t have to inform partners and clients of telephone number changes since they will be able to reach you at the same one you have via VoIP system.

One more thing, nowadays, it is possible to connect your virtual number with your smartphone. This is another great advantage since you will be able to receive all the calls regardless of your location. On The VOIP City website, you can learn more about the advantages of this and also how everything works.

It comes with numerous features

We all love a top-notch technology, but if it comes with additional features that make our life easier, we love it even more. So what are the great features of VoIP? First of all, if, for whatever reason, you weren’t able to respond to some calls, you can read the transcription of it that is sent to your email address. You can even do this while on the line with someone. Basically, this means that you will always stay on top of everything and that a client will not catch you unprepared in any situation.

Furthermore, you can even forward certain messages to other people in your company, alongside images, documents, and even videos, all while on a call. This means that this system is multifunctional which is an important feature for any company especially start-ups that work hard on boosting their business and increasing productivity.

High call quality

When conversing with clients or even partners the last thing that you want is a low quality of the call. This can not only be extremely annoying but it can also make the conversation short and you may end up not receiving all the information you need.

Since the VoIP system uses the Internet connection, you can rest assured that all calls will be perfect. After all, all you need is a good web connection, and taking into consideration its importance nowadays, we are certain that you have it.

Improved conference calls

This benefit is quite similar to the previous one, but still, we have to discuss it. Since, as already explained, you can use one virtual number to be on multiple calls at the same time, it also means that starting a conference one has never been easier. Due to the fact that this is a feature that you will get as soon as you upgrade to this system, there won’t be any hidden expenses.

Yes, of course, you can have this type of call on a regular landline, but you would have to pay extra for this additional service. Why would you pay more money for something when you can get it with a basic VoIP system? Being able to communicate with all the employees is of crucial importance, and this feature is quite beneficial if not all of them are able to attend the meeting in person.

Increased security

Surely you agree with us that the security of all the business data is of utmost importance, and you probably use top-notch security to ensure that all the information is safe. The great thing is that VoIP providers constantly work on improving the security of their network which is one less task that you have to worry about. This is the main reason why you should be careful when choosing a provider. Inquire about the encryption they use and learn how it can increase the security of the network and all the data.