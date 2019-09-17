There surely are a lot of mixed opinions about vaping nicotine. You might have come across different articles talking about all the health benefits of electronic cigarettes, and the next day you see a news report which claims that vaping is dangerous. If you have been thinking about making the transition from cigarettes to vaping nicotine, it can certainly be a hard and confusing choice to make. With this guide, we will cover all the real benefits of vaping nicotine to help you decide whether it is good for you.

It is much safer than smoking

The Royal College of Physicians, which consists of over 35,000 doctors worldwide state that vaping is at least 90% safer than smoking based on their extensive study. Since there is no combustion, ash or tar associated with vaping, switching to it from regular cigarette smoking enables the user to experience all the health benefits from being smoke-free. That means better skin health, circulation, improved sense of smell and taste, lung capacity and better oral hygiene.

No noxious odors

One of the greatest advantages of vaping is that you or your environment will not smell of smoke at all. Vaping may have an aroma from all the types of flavors but is not the smoke from the dead tobacco leaves. To some people, the smell of vapor is almost unnoticeable. Sometimes you might even get compliments about how great your vape aroma smells. Even if you vape tobacco leaf flavors, it will not smell nearly as bad as the fumes that come out from burning tobacco.

Control over your nicotine intake

Vaping gives you the ability to control your nicotine dosage. E-juice is available in a lot of different strengths, ranging from high-strength nicotine to nicotine-free. You can choose exactly how much nicotine you want in your vape if you decide to use any. Most vape users tend to start with higher levels of nicotine, and gradually work their way down to lower levels of nicotine, or even cut it off completely.

Control over the vapor

A major advantage of vaping nicotine is having the ability to control the amount of vapor you exhale. Smaller devices like pod vapes are designed for low vapor and convenience, where the high powered mods are suited for people “cloud-chasing”. Adjusting the airflow, power output and coil type let you tune your volume of vapor. It can be minimal or you can show off, depending on how you choose to vape nicotine.

Flavors for everyone

The great thing about vaping is that there are almost infinite flavors you can choose from. There are new flavors being created almost every day, so you will probably never run out of new ones you can try out. Some of the more popular flavors include desserts, beverages, menthol, tobacco, foods, and fruit.

Instant satisfaction

Vaping is very convenient because you can quickly silence your cravings. Once you have set up your vape for the first time, all you need to do to take a hit is to simply push the button. While vapes do need a charged battery to work, most vapes can sustain you throughout the whole day.