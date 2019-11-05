Benefits of Using Run Flat Tyres

Buying a used car can be a very rewarding decision. You can get incredible value for money while buying used cars. You need to be cautious though and start by getting a Free Revs check of the car done by REVS Check. The PPSR check will help you to make informed buying decisions and protect you from shady dealers and sellers.

The industry has seen significant technological advancement over time. Run-flat tyres are one such technological upgrade which provide excellent features and stability while to your car. The current article provides insights into the their working of run-flat and the benefits they offer.

How Run-Flat Tyres Work?

Run-flat tyres became widely available in commercial market in the late 1980s. They use pressurized air which supports your car’s weight. They have stronger sidewall reinforcements and support which ensures that they maintain their shape even during loss of pressure. There have been many technological advancements and these even come with cooling fins along the sidewalls which reduces heat build-up in the case of loss of pressure.

They have become popular among most car owners as they provide considerable benefits and features. You can continue to drive your car for nearly 100 miles even during loss of pressure or a blowout.

Benefits of Run-Flat Tyres

Run-flat tyres are becoming hugely popular globally as they provide many benefits while driving. Some of the key benefits of using them for your car are provided below:

Continued Driving

The biggest benefit of using a run-flat tyre is that you can continue to drive the car even when the air has blown out. You can drive it for nearly 100 miles even after a blowout. This is a very handy feature and provides great convenience to you. You need not get out of your car and start searching for a mechanic during bad weather or when you are in a hurry. You will have to reduce your driving speed though, to get the maximum distance after a blowout. It is recommended to check your user manual for the recommended speed in such cases.

Better Stability

When you use normal tyres, a blowout can greatly impact your car’s weight distribution and stability. A deflated tyre can lead to weight transfer and damage the tread quickly. However, with run-flat tyres you don’t have to worry about such things. Even in case of a blowout, they will support your car and keep running for many miles. You will not experience a sudden weight transfer in your vehicle or any form of destabilization while using them. This also improves your safety while driving on the road during blowouts.

Reduced Car Weight

When driving on run-flat tyres, you will not need to carry spare ones in your car. This will reduce the weight of your car and improve fuel efficiency too. However, you should not expect the weight to reduce considerably as they have added sidewall reinforcements which makes them heavier.