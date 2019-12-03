Benefits Of Using Chatbot In Business 

The popularity of employing a chat-based system for communication between a business and its customers is getting more and more popular as the days go by. We remember vividly how chatbots were taunted as the next best thing back in 2017, and the year was even called “the year of the chatbots”.

And as their popularity and usage grew, top-level companies such as clothing giant H&M and baking giant American Express used chatbots to help break the traditional problems occurring between the customer and the company. Chatbots represent a new, proactive, approach to customer service experience, and they aren’t planning on going away any time soon.

So with all that said, we’re going to talk about the benefits of using chatbots in your business. If you’re considering doing so, then you will be joining an exclusive list of over 40,000 businesses worldwide.

1. It Excites Customers

It’s no secret that many customers prefer a different approach than that of human interaction. Chatbots are that new approach, and up to 44% of U.S. customers prefer chatting to someone than talking to that same person. A chatbot system excites customers since it provides a smooth experience for both parties. But for the customer to experience a successfully-made chatbot system, it needs to have the following:

Be professionally made with no bugs or errors

Carefully created to appeal the brand/business

Excellent usage of linguistics, with error-free grammar and spelling

Ability to do multiple tasks, which will be defined in advance

Provide the customer with a carefully designed query system of answers and questions

And can work well on multiple devices.

If you can manage to include the following in your chatbot system, then your customers will come first, and never leave.

2. Chatbots Won’t Replace Your Workers or Your Services

People think that AI technologies will take over people’s jobs. While this might be true in some instances, in the case of chatbots this simply isn’t true. Chatbots do automate an aspect of your business, but you would still need human employees to make what the chatbots will give out queries for, as well as, provide answers to more complex questions and queries. Despite their brilliance, chatbots are currently limited to their presets, and it would take some time before they can be perfected to be the errorless customer service we all want.

3. Chatbots Are Actually Linked With Cost-Efficiency

You would be surprised at how many people actually come through customer support requests. A rough number each year in the United States is that more than 260 billion support tickets are made. This is something that is costing a lot, more than $1.2 trillion each year. The numbers also say that chatbots can significantly reduce costs for customer services. The numbers according to Chatbot Magazine put it up to 30%.

Service agents cannot choose which support ticket they get but do believe us that many of those tickets are repetitive and can be answered without the need for a service agent. This is where chatbots make your businesses’ money.

They can easily be given answers to common questions related to your business, and subsequently, save your service agents lots of time by avoiding those. Not only does this improve your service, but it also makes the customer happy by providing him with an easy answer to his problems.

Another cost-effective benefit related to chatbots is that they require no sleep, no rest, and can work 24/7, 7 days a week, and 365 days in a year, meaning that your customers will always be taken care of in terms of customer service.

Chatbots come with a lot more benefits than these, which we will also touch on. But it’s also safe to say that the technology is slowly perfecting this system of customer service to meet your demands and the demands of your customers. One such chatbot system that lets you create your own chatbot is Botsurfer. Head over there to easily create your own chatbot.

4. Chatbots Create Other Avenues of Revenue

You’d be surprised that some businesses employ chatbots to close sales and market products. This is not something that chatbots were predicted to do, but people saw an opportunity and took it for what it is. Here is how you can use chatbots to discover new avenues of revenue:

· By Improving Customer Engagement and Satisfaction

Since chatbots are essentially created to provide a credible answer to your question, what’s to say that your question isn’t related to buying a product? If we look at it from that point of view, we can safely assume that chatbots can be used to provide credible shopping advice to your customers. If your customers are satisfied with your chatbots, what’s to say that they won’t take that advice?

· Funnel Guidance

A major aspect of chatbots was that the system won’t keep your customers waiting whenever they require assistance. Chatbots can be used to guide your customers throughout the sales process by providing an answer to every question. Marketing funnel guidance is very important when it comes to closing the sale, and chatbots can be programmed to do it.

· Push Relevant Notifications

Since we’re talking about a computer program designed to learn from human interaction, chatbots can actually predict how customers behave and use it to your advantage. Chatbots can do this by sending your customers to push notifications based on what they need. This could be anything from notifying them that a product is on sale to changes in prices and many more.

· Use Chatbots for Social Media

It goes without saying that chatbots can be used on multiple platforms and not as a simple plugin on your website. This makes them highly sought-out since brands like to sell through social media as well.

Furthermore, customers will try and contact you through your social media channels more than through your website. This means that you can implement that same chatbot system to your brands’ Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts with no problems what so ever.