7 Life-Changing Benefits of Trauma Therapy for Addiction

A specialised form of therapy, trauma-focused therapy works on recognising and emphasising the traumatic impact a person experiences during their childhood and how it affects their mental, behavioural, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being. Trauma therapy is deeply rooted in understanding the connection between the traumatic experience and an individual’s emotional and behavioural responses. With the help of trauma therapy, an individual learns skills and strategies to create a better understanding, cope with, and process emotions and memories associated with traumatic experiences. It enables the person to develop a healthier lifestyle.

When a person experiences trauma, it leads to internalised negative self-beliefs, and trauma therapy helps to overcome them. Also, it doesn’t matter if you have been passed the traumatic events in your life on an intellectual level; that doesn’t mean there are no underlying beliefs that are wreaking havoc. As a result, people start using alcohol and drugs to cover up trauma-induced pain. Trauma therapy for addiction works on these issues and lets you focus more on the present to live a healthier, brighter life.

This article will discuss a few benefits of trauma therapy that exist below:

Benefits of Trauma Therapy for Addiction

Trauma therapy and addiction are closely linked. For example, many people struggling with some substance use disorder or addiction have experienced a traumatic event in their life. And these significant events change the way a person responds to stimuli unless the brain processes them correctly. On the other hand, people with traumatic backgrounds are more likely to ease their pain through substance abuse. They start using drugs and alcohol as a form of self-medication and try to resolve trauma independently without any necessary coping mechanisms. Trauma therapy, therefore, helps overcome the past and lets you focus on the present. The top 7 benefits of trauma therapy for addiction include:

1. Focus on the Present

Individuals learn about the nature and impact of trauma on human beings in the early stages of therapy. It helps the therapist to understand the patient’s history so that they can teach you how to focus on your present and the future.

Often, those who have experienced unresolved trauma tend to struggle intensely to move forward in life. In trauma therapy, individuals are taught to view things differently and positively. Also, through trauma therapy, individuals learn to set goals for the future and understand the importance of living in the present, not the past.

2. Identify the Triggers

In trauma therapy, you may be asked to write journals. Writing down your feelings and what you have observed during the day will help you notice the triggers. Reading your thoughts, your therapists will help you understand why you feel anxious and sad in certain situations and inclined towards using substances.

The more you understand yourself, the more able you are to make the necessary changes in your lifestyle. Also, don’t forget addiction is a chronic disease; you must maintain these changes instead of seeing them as one-off fixes.

3. Feel a Difference

Deep-rooted trauma often makes some people experience physical discomforts, such as headaches, insomnia, tension, and other unpleasant conditions. The occurrence of this might even drive people towards substance abuse. In addition, people who undergo trauma therapy are often seen reporting positive changes in their physical health.

4. Understand the Source of Negative Self-Beliefs

In trauma therapy, you will get a chance to identify the underlying core beliefs that hold you back with the help of a certified counsellor. For example, people with traumatic events may experience inadequacy, insecurity, worthlessness, and unlovable feelings. While you may actually know that no one in the world is more or less worthy than another, the negative core beliefs can make you think otherwise. Hence, a certified counsellor is needed to make a specialised intervention to help you turn the negative core beliefs into positive ones.

5. Speak to a Safe Authority Figure

Maintaining a positive relationship with the counsellor is one of the most significant aspects of trauma therapy. As you begin to be more comfortable in front of your therapist, you start to rebuild trust. Trauma therapy provides you with a safe space to rebuild trust and positive relationships with yourself and society.

6. Break Negative Patterns of Thinking

Recovery is not a linear process, and there is no way in which you can heal from trauma overnight. It demands a lot of hard work, dedication, and commitment from your side and a skilled therapist or counsellor who can help you navigate through the journey. In trauma therapy, it is crucial to identify the negative patterns that result from trauma and turn them into positive ones. This breaking of the thinking patterns helps you lead a healthier life.

7. Develop Healthy Coping Skills

Learning healthy coping strategies can help you respond to critical situations, reminders, and emotions associated with the traumatic event. In trauma therapy, you will learn these strategies and skills, which include anxiety management and relaxation. These skills will help an individual bounce back to reality.

Find Out More About Trauma Therapy for Addiction

Firstly, deciding to go to trauma therapy for addiction is a big step. But, once you hold the thought, it will become the most rewarding journey of your life. Entering trauma therapy will help you learn healthy coping skills, anger management skills, the importance of positive thoughts and behaviours, and much more. These skills will not only help you get past the traumatic event but also let you live a fulfilling life. Amongst all therapies for addiction available, trauma therapy is the one that helps you move forward in life despite having experienced a traumatic series of events. Trauma therapy will remove the nightmares whether you have experienced a traumatic event in your childhood or adult life.

Also, there are multiple rehab centres in UK that provide specialised inpatient and outpatient therapy programs. Find out more about trauma therapy at your nearest rehab centre today.